Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir announced the construction of a Babri Masjid, hospital, and university in Murshidabad. The move was slammed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, who accused Kabir of playing 'temple-mosque' politics like the BJP.

Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir on Friday confirmed the construction of a hospital and a university along with the construction of Babri Masjid. "A Babri Masjid will be built here, a hospital will be built, a university will be built, and facilities will be created for the benefit of the people...," Kabir informed at a 3-day event in Murshidabad until January 5 to "strengthen ties with the Muslim community."

Inclusivity and Prayers Assured

Speaking to ANI, Kabir emphasised the involvement of people from various castes in the construction of the masjid. "People of all castes have come here with their goods and are doing business. I haven't stopped anyone...," said Kabir.

He further confirmed of undisputed and uninterrupted prayers every Friday in the mosque once it's built. "Construction of the mosque has already begun, and until it is completed, prayers will be held here every Friday... No one has the courage to stop us from offering prayers here," he said.

On the occasion, a large number of people gathered to offer prayers at the mosque.

TMC Slams Move as 'Temple-Mosque Politics'

Earlier on Saturday, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took a dig at Humayun Kabir, who had earlier joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that "demolished the mosque". He said that there was no difference between Kabir and the BJP since they play politics over the "temple mosque" issue.

The TMC recently suspended Humayun Kabir after he announced plans to build a mosque in the name of Babur in Murshidabad early this month. "Where is this (Babri Masjid) being built? I don't see any construction starting. If they want to play politics over the temple and mosque issue, what's the difference between them and the BJP? The BJP played politics over building a temple, and they are playing politics over building a mosque," Banerjee said while addressing a press conference here.

"Humayun Kabir is a former BJP candidate. The Babri Masjid incident happened in 1992, but he didn't understand this for 27 years and joined the BJP, which demolished the mosque," he added.

Although everyone has the right to build a religious place, they shouldn't bring politics into it, Banerjee said. "If you are in politics, then build hospitals and schools instead," he added.