The NIA conducted searches in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh in a human trafficking and cyber fraud case. The case is linked to an international network illegally transferring Indian citizens to Myanmar to work in cyber scam companies.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at two places in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh in connection with a human trafficking and cyber fraud case focusing on an international network that illegally transferred Indian citizens to Myanmar.

The searches were conducted at Durgapur in West Bengal and Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

Chargesheet Filed Against Three

The search operation was launched five months after the NIA, in mid-February, filed charges against three accused persons, including an absconding suspected Chinese national, in the human trafficking and cyber fraud racket, operated by Indian and foreign agents from Myanmar.

The accused. identified as Ankit Kumar alias Ankit Bharadwaj, Ishtikhar Ali alias Ali and Lisa were charged under Sections 61(2), 127(4), 143(3),308(2), 318(4) and 62 r/w 143(3) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of Emigration Act in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Panchkula, Haryana.

Organised Trafficking Network Exposed

The NIA, which had taken over the case from Haryana Police, had found during investigation that the three, along with known and unknown associates, were involved in trafficking vulnerable Indian youth to the Myawaddy region of Myanmar.

The agency, during investigation, uncovered a well-organised network of traffickers and touts engaged in illegal activities ranging from unlicensed recruitment of Indian citizens abroad, to the illicit transfer of victims for criminal operations in Southeast Asia.

Modus Operandi: Luring Youth with Fake Jobs

Ankit Kumar and Ishtikhar Ali, who have been arrested, were engaged in luring Indian youth by offering legitimate jobs in Thailand and further coordinated online interviews with Lisa (believed to be a Chinese national based in Myanmar), NIA investigations in the case (RC-23/2025/NIA/DLI) revealed.

"Ankit Kumar and Ishtikhar Ali deceived the victims by presenting Lisa as a genuine recruiter into believing that they would be provided secure jobs in Thailand. The _ accused arranged transportation for the victims from India to Myanmar, illegally via Thailand," the NIA has said.

Victims Forced into Cyber Scams

"On reaching Myanmar, the trafficked victims were forced to work in cyber scam companies, creating fake social media profiles and engaging with people in the USA, UK, and Canada to convince them to invest in fraudulent cryptocurrency apps," said the anti-terror agency.

On refusal, the NIA said, the victims were confined and coerced by the scamsters to continue. "The accused also forced the victims to pay hefty amounts for their release." (ANI)