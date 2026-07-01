Himachal Pradesh is on high alert due to a heavy rain forecast for the next five days. The government, drawing from 2023's monsoon disaster, has prepared its disaster machinery and urged residents and tourists to be cautious near rivers.

The Himachal Pradesh government has placed its disaster management machinery on high alert following the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days, while urging residents and tourists to remain cautious during the monsoon, Principal Media Advisor to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Naresh Chauhan, said on Friday.

State Preparedness Since 2023 Monsoon

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Chauhan said the state administration has remained in a constant state of preparedness since the monsoon disaster of 2023. "We have been on high alert since 2023. The Chief Minister personally monitored relief operations during that disaster, and today the entire administration is fully prepared to respond to any emergency," he said.

Chauhan said district administrations have been directed to keep disaster response teams, machinery and essential equipment ready in view of the India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rainfall and possible flash floods.

Balancing Tourism with Caution

He noted that despite the weather alerts, Himachal Pradesh has not experienced any major cloudburst incidents or widespread disruptions so far. "As of now, roads are open, National Highways and four-lane highways are functioning normally, and there has been no major rain-related disruption," he said.

Emphasising the importance of tourism to the state's economy, Chauhan said the government wanted to ensure that visitors were not unnecessarily alarmed. "Himachal Pradesh is a tourism-dependent state. Tourists are welcome to visit and enjoy the pleasant monsoon weather, but they should follow official advisories and avoid rivers, streams and other vulnerable locations during periods of heavy rainfall," he said.

He added that the administration remains fully prepared to deal with any eventuality should weather conditions worsen in the coming days. (ANI)