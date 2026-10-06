The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs celebrated World Habitat Day 2026 on the theme ‘Adequate Housing for All’. The event highlighted India's progress in affordable housing and felicitated best performers under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) celebrated World Habitat Day 2026 on the theme ‘Adequate Housing for All’ with a focus on strengthening the urban housing ecosystem through innovation, policy reforms, technology and sustainable financing. Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu was the guest of honour of the event. Representatives of UN-Habitat, senior officials from Ministry, Principal Secretaries from States and Union Territories and other stakeholders also attended the event, marked by participation of UN agencies, HUDCO, NHB among others.

Highlighting Progress Under PMAY-U

The celebration provided a platform to highlight India’s continued efforts towards ensuring access to safe, affordable, inclusive and dignified housing, while recognising the contributions of States/UTs and other stakeholders towards achieving the objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) and PMAY-U 2.0, a release said. The event showcased the progress and diverse approaches being adopted towards achieving the objective of “Housing for All”, including best practices under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0. As part of the PMAY-U Awards 2026, Best Performing States/UTs under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0 were felicitated, along with ULBs, partner agencies/stakeholders recognising their performance in implementing housing initiatives, including rental housing.