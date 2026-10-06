A first-year DCAC student alleged that part of his room’s ceiling collapsed at an accommodation in South Extension, Delhi. He said the ceiling fan had fallen 15 days earlier and raised concerns over poor ventilation and resident safety.

A first-year student of Delhi’s DCAC has raised serious concerns about the safety of his accommodation after a portion of the ceiling in his room reportedly collapsed. The incident took place at E-85 Prustel Chankya H., near Bengali Sweet in South Extension, Delhi.

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In a video, the student describes the frightening incident and shows the condition of the room after the ceiling came down. He says the room also has poor ventilation, adding to his concerns about living conditions. The student appears shaken while explaining how the incident has left him worried about his safety.

According to the student, this is not the first such incident at the accommodation. He claims that around 15 days earlier, the ceiling fan in his room had also fallen, creating another potentially dangerous situation.

The student has expressed fear over what could happen next, particularly after experiencing two incidents involving parts of the room falling. He has also highlighted the lack of proper ventilation as an additional concern.

The incident has raised questions about the safety and maintenance of the accommodation, with the student seeking attention to the condition of the premises and the potential risks faced by residents.