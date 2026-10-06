The Delhi govt amended an order for Addl DCP charge after ACP Vivek Bhagat stepped aside. Bhagat's request follows a pending inquiry into allegations of harassing women journalists. A revised order will be issued for the remaining 11 officers.

The Delhi government announced the modification of an administrative order assigning the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) to 12 Selection Grade DANIPS officers, after Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat voluntarily requested to step aside pending an inquiry into allegations of harassment of women journalists.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu had approved assigning the current duty charge (CDC) of the post of Addl DCP to 12 DANIPS officers posted in Delhi Police with immediate effect. Among those named in the order was ACP Vivek Bhagat, currently serving as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Connaught Place.

ACP Requests Exclusion Pending Inquiry

However, the Delhi government later issued a clarification stating that the October 5 order is being amended following a formal request from ACP Bhagat. "Vivek Bhagat, ACP, of his own volition, has requested not to avail the current duty charge assignment, till a full enquiry has been conducted in the matter of alleged harassment of women journalists and such enquiry has been satisfactorily concluded. Accordingly, the order dated October 5, 2026, as aforesaid, is being modified and will be reissued with respect to assignment of current duty charge on the eleven remaining officers," the Delhi government stated in a post on X.

Government Clarifies Timeline and Nature of Assignment

Clarifying the timeline of the promotion process, the government noted that the administrative proposal had been initiated well before the allegations against Bhagat surfaced. "The proposal to confer additional duty charge to these officers was initiated on August 25, much before the present set of events. The orders were issued after due approval on October 5," the statement read.

The administration also emphasised that the assignment is an interim administrative measure and not a regular promotion. "As stated in the order, the assignment of current duty charge is a temporary arrangement which confers no financial benefit, and no statutory duties of the regular incumbents can be exercised by the officers to whom current duty charge has been assigned," the statement added.

Following ACP Bhagat’s exclusion, a revised order assigning the current duty charge strictly to the remaining 11 DANIPS officers will be issued shortly. (ANI)