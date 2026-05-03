BJP State President Rajeev Bindal warned of strict action against indiscipline ahead of Himachal's local body elections. A special Disciplinary Committee has been formed to monitor activities and ensure adherence to the party line.

BJP State President Rajeev Bindal issued a strong message emphasising that party discipline will be the top priority in view of the upcoming Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections. He made it clear that any violation of party directives will invite immediate and strict action.

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Disciplinary Committee to Monitor Elections

Bindal informed that the BJP state leadership has constituted a special Disciplinary Committee to monitor election-related activities and ensure strict adherence to organisational discipline. The committee will keep a close watch across the state and recommend prompt action in cases of indiscipline.

Key Members of the Committee

Providing details of the committee, he stated that senior and experienced leaders have been entrusted with this responsibility, including Sikander Kumar (Rajya Sabha MP & State General Secretary), Vipin Singh Parmar (State Vice President & MLA), Bihari Lal Sharma (State Vice President), Indu Goswami (Former Rajya Sabha MP), and Balbir Verma (State Vice President & MLA).

'No Place for Personal Ambition'

"BJP is a disciplined and ideology-driven organisation. There is no place for personal ambition or indiscipline. Anyone deviating from the party line will face immediate and strict action as recommended by the committee," said Bindal.

He further clarified that during the election process, be it ticket distribution, campaigning, or organisational decisions, any form of rebellion, dissent, or anti-party activity will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"Discipline is paramount in the BJP and applies equally to all workers and office bearers," he added.

Focus on Unity and Collective Leadership

Bindal urged party workers to uphold organisational values and work with a spirit of collective leadership. "Our objective is not just to win elections, but also to maintain the strength, unity, and discipline of the organisation," he said.

He added that the BJP is fully prepared to contest the upcoming elections with unity and determination, and the dedication of its cadre remains its greatest strength.

In conclusion, he issued a stern warning saying that anyone who challenges party discipline will not be spared at any level. "Anyone challenging party discipline will not be spared at any level--rules apply equally to all, and action will be equally firm," said Bindal.