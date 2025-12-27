HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi urged doctors to call off their strike, noting an inquiry was ordered. He also slammed the Centre for the delayed release of 2023 disaster relief funds, stating the overdue assistance was a right, not a favour.

Minister on Doctors' Strike

Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday said the doctors' strike in the state should have been avoided, as Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu had already ordered an inquiry into their demands, warning that such protests primarily harm the general public.

Speaking on the resident doctors' agitation, Negi said discussions with the Chief Minister had taken place a day earlier. "The Chief Minister listened to all their concerns and ordered an inquiry. Once the inquiry had been ordered, the doctors should have waited. When doctors go on protest, the biggest sufferers are common people," Negi said. He added that the state government is making all efforts to ensure the resumption of medical services. "Emergency and other essential services are being ensured, and efforts are underway to resolve the issue as quickly as possible through dialogue," he said.

Negi Slams Centre Over Delayed Disaster Relief

Meanwhile, reacting to the release of Rs 601.92 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) by the Central Government for recovery and reconstruction following the 2023 floods, cloudbursts and landslides, Negi said the assistance was long overdue.

According to an official Finance Ministry release dated April 21, 2025, the amount represents 40 per cent of the total approved central assistance of Rs 1,504.80 crore for Himachal Pradesh, released on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs and subject to utilisation conditions.

Negi, however, dismissed claims of generosity by the Centre. "This is not a big favour. This was our right. The money that was due in 2023 is being released in 2025, and even that is being given in instalments. This is the treatment Himachal Pradesh is receiving," he said. He accused the Centre of delaying disaster relief while taking political credit. "Releasing 2023 disaster funds years later is only about taking credit. Even the Rs 1,500 crore announced by the Prime Minister during his 2025 visit has not seen a single rupee reach the state," Negi alleged.

State Managing New Losses With Own Funds

The minister said disaster losses in 2025 alone have crossed Rs 6,000 crore, but no central assistance has been received for them so far. "Despite limited resources, the state has continued special relief packages, increasing compensation for house collapse victims up to Rs 8 lakh. The Centre's share is only Rs 1.30 lakh. Because central assistance is not coming, our own work is getting affected," he said.

Negi said the state government will continue to raise the issue of delayed funds and seek its rightful dues from the Centre.

