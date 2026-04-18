Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi slammed the BJP, accusing it of misleading the country on women's reservation. He alleged the law isn't being implemented and that delimitation is being used as an excuse for political gains.

Negi Accuses BJP of Misleading on Women's Reservation

The Revenue Minister of the Himachal Pradesh government, Jagat Singh Negi, on Saturday accused the BJP of misleading the country on the issue of women's reservation, alleging that while the law has already been passed, it is not being implemented in the right spirit. Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Negi said, "No political party in Parliament opposed the Women's Reservation Bill. It has already been passed and become law, but the BJP is not implementing it. Instead, it is using delimitation as an excuse for political gains."

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He alleged that the ruling party was attempting to manipulate seat allocation through delimitation to benefit certain regions. "If seats are increased based on the current formula, it will favour already overpopulated states, while smaller states like Himachal Pradesh will be sidelined. This goes against the spirit of federalism," he said.

Negi further said that equitable representation of all states is essential in law-making. "If larger states dominate due to higher numbers, smaller states will have little say. That is not healthy for a federal structure," he added.

Addresses Internal Congress Concerns

On Women's Representation

Responding to concerns raised by senior Congress leader Viplove Thakur over the absence of women leaders in 71 block units, Negi said the issue should be addressed within the party framework. "There should be discipline in the party, but women are being given representation at various levels. More opportunities will continue to be ensured," he said.

On Government-Organisation Coordination

On remarks by veteran leader Kaul Singh Thakur regarding the lack of coordination between the government and organisation, Negi said such concerns should be raised on the appropriate platform within the party. "These matters are better discussed internally and resolved through proper channels," he said.

Comments on Mandi Murder Case

Reacting to opposition criticism over a recent murder case in Mandi, Negi said it was a "tragic incident" but should not be linked to law and order issues. "The accused has been apprehended, and legal action is underway. It is not an organised crime case, and linking it to law and order is incorrect," he said.

On Forest Department Corruption Allegations

On allegations of corruption in eco-tourism activities in the Forest Department, including claims that an officer facing complaints was made the inquiry officer, Negi termed the issue serious. "If such a thing has happened, it is against the principles of natural justice. I will look into the matter and ensure appropriate action," he said.

He added that complaints related to police inaction can be escalated through proper channels, including senior officials and legal remedies.

Reiterating his criticism of the BJP, Negi said the party's approach to women's issues and governance raises serious concerns, while the Congress remains committed to inclusive development and equal representation. (ANI)