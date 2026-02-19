Jai Ram Thakur accused the HP govt of misleading people on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) with 'wrong figures'. He slammed the Sukhu-led govt for its poor financial management and for using the RDG issue to achieve political objectives.

Thakur Accuses Govt of Misleading Public on RDG

Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accused the state government of misleading people by presenting "wrong figures" in the Assembly over the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), alleging that the ruling dispensation was using the issue to achieve political objectives.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Thakur said, "The Himachal Pradesh government is presenting wrong figures in the Assembly in the name of Revenue Deficit Grant and misleading the public to fulfil its political goals."

He said that since the Congress government assumed office under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, it has continuously targeted the Centre despite receiving support. "The issue is not that RDG was not mentioned in the Union Budget. The issue is that even when RDG was being given, they were criticising the Centre, and when the 16th Finance Commission indicated grants may not continue, they again resorted to criticism," he said.

Thakur asserted that the responsibility of managing finances in the absence of RDG rests with the present government. "If RDG is not received, it is the responsibility of the current Congress government to manage finances. You cannot hide your failures by blaming others. If you cannot handle it, you should accept that," he said.

Dispute Over Assembly Session Priorities

Referring to the recent three-day Assembly session, Thakur said the Governor's address lasted only "2 minutes and 7 seconds," adding that the opposition objected to the government prioritising discussion on RDG over the customary debate on the address. "There has always been a convention that no other business is taken up before discussion on the Governor's address, but the government insisted on the RDG debate," he said.

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement

He said BJP MLAs participated in the debate and highlighted what he termed the government's failures. "The opposition MLAs strongly pointed out the shortcomings of the government. After three-and-a-half years, a government cannot shift responsibility for its non-performance onto others," the BJP leader said.

Contradictory Debt Figures Presented

Thakur also accused the Chief Minister of presenting contradictory financial data in the Assembly. "On August 26, 2025, the Chief Minister said Rs 26,830 crore had been borrowed and Rs 8,253 crore repaid. On February 18, 2026, he said Rs 35,482 crore had been borrowed and Rs 27,000 crore repaid. Is it practical that Rs 19,000 crore was repaid in just seven months?" he asked, alleging attempts to mislead the House.

Jairam Thakur further said that during the BJP government from 2017-22, 'Rs 40,372 crore was borrowed and Rs 78,276 crore repaid', claiming repayment performance was stronger compared with the present government. "From 1993 to 2022, total debt stood at around Rs 69,600 crore, whereas from 2023 to 2026 alone the present government has borrowed nearly Rs 40,000 crore," he said.

Citing a presentation by the state Finance Secretary, Thakur claimed it warned of difficult fiscal choices ahead. "The presentation suggested subsidies may have to be withdrawn, development works could stall, pending liabilities may not be paid and even recruitment could be affected," he said, adding that ignoring such advice raises questions about the government's financial management.

BJP's Stance and Call for Clear Roadmap

On the RDG issue, Thakur reiterated that the Centre had repeatedly advised states to enhance revenue generation and curb expenditure. "The Centre had cautioned that RDG could be discontinued and advised the state to increase its own resources and reduce spending. Instead, the government expanded expenditure and announced guarantees," he said.

He also said the BJP would support any genuine effort to secure benefits for the state but insisted the government must present a clear vision. "If you tell us your roadmap to take Himachal forward, we will consider supporting you. But you cannot decide what we should say. Cooperation requires proper conduct," he said.

Responding to questions, Thakur said he had presented the state's case effectively before the 15th Finance Commission and maintained that the demand for untied grants for Himachal Pradesh was justified. "Himachal needs untied grants to handle salary, pension and loan liabilities. The government should clearly spell out its vision and financial strategy," he added.

'Stop Politicising RDG': Thakur to Congress

Thakur said the BJP was ready to play a constructive opposition role but claimed public dissatisfaction with the government was growing. "We have no hurry, but people are troubled. Governance in a crisis requires tough decisions. The government must act responsibly," he said.

The Leader of Opposition concluded by reiterating that the RDG debate should not be politicised. "Revenue Deficit Grant is being used as a political excuse. The Congress must stop misleading people and focus on Himachal's interests," he said.