HP Governor Kavinder Gupta praised Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his remarks on the improved situation in J&K. Gupta said Tharoor spoke the truth and rose above political considerations to acknowledge the significant transformation in the Union Territory.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, on Tuesday endorsed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent remarks on the improving situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the parliamentarian had spoken the truth and risen above political considerations to acknowledge the ground reality.

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Speaking to mediapersons in Shimla after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his 93rd birth anniversary, Governor Gupta said Tharoor's observations reflected the significant transformation witnessed in the Union Territory over the past several decades.

Tharoor had recently posted on the social media platform X following his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, describing the progress towards normalcy as encouraging while noting that certain challenges still remained.

'Absolutely Correct'

Responding to a question on Tharoor's comments, Gupta said the Congress leader's statement was accurate and based on facts. "What Shashi Tharoor has said is absolutely correct. The country has closely witnessed and experienced the situation in Jammu and Kashmir over the years, and there has been a remarkable improvement in the region," Gupta said.

J&K's Transformation

The Governor noted that the Jammu and Kashmir of today is vastly different from what it was around 35 years ago. "Compared to the situation three-and-a-half decades ago, Jammu and Kashmir is much better today. The voice of terrorism has been significantly suppressed. The activities and slogans that once dominated the discourse are no longer visible, and people are visiting the region with greater confidence," he said.

Gupta said sustained efforts by the country in the areas of security and development had helped restore public confidence and create a more normal environment in the region. "A stigma had become attached to Jammu and Kashmir over the years, and the nation has worked hard to remove it. Improved security arrangements and development initiatives have strengthened public trust and contributed to normalcy," he added.

Governor Praises Tharoor's Approach

Praising Tharoor's approach, the Governor said the Congress MP had made a balanced assessment of the situation. "It is a good thing. Shashi Tharoor is a good leader. He has given his statement by rising above politics and acknowledging the reality on the ground," Gupta said.