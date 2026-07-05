The family of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, an activist killed in a Bihar police encounter, is demanding the arrest of specific officers. Tiwari's mother has begun an indefinite hunger strike until their demands for justice are met.

Family Demands Justice, Mother on Hunger Strike

The family of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was allegedly killed in a police encounter, has demanded the arrest of the police personnel, withdrawal of what they termed as false cases against villagers, and security for the family, saying an indefinite hunger strike by the deceased's mother will continue until their demands are met. Speaking to reporetrs on Saturday, a family member alleged that police officials were involved in the incident and demanded the arrest of Jagdishpur DSP Rajesh Sharma, Shahpur police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Mallkar, Sub-Inspector Ankit Aryan and STF jawan Akshay Kumar. "All the guilty police and officials are involved in this incident... Until the arrest of Jagdishpur DSP Rajesh Sharma, Shahpur police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Mallkar, SI Ankit Aryan, and STF jawan Akshay Kumar, my mother, Asha Devi, will continue her indefinite fast," the family member said.

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The family also sought immediate security, requesting that officials visiting for the investigation inform them in advance to facilitate cooperation. "The security of my family should be ensured at the earliest. If any official related to this case is coming for an investigation, they should inform me. So that cooperation can be provided in the investigation. The false case registered by the police against the people of my village should be withdrawn at the earliest," she added.

Background of the Activist

The 28-year-old student and local activist from Bihar's Bhojpur district died in a controversial police encounter on June 17 this year. Tiwari was known locally for aggressively raising awareness about local corruption and administrative failure, specifically highlighting the lack of government rehabilitation for flood-affected people in Jawania village of Bihar. Out of frustration with government officials, Tiwari posted videos on Facebook showcasing an illegal weapon and threatening to "encounter" local administrative officers.

Conflicting Narratives of the Encounter

Local police surrounded his home. On June 16, the Bhojpur Police released an official statement declaring that Tiwari was "mentally unstable" and that they were attempting to disarm him and transfer him to a mental asylum for treatment. On June 17, a stand-off culminated in Tiwari being shot by the Special Task Force (STF) and local police. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The case has been divided into two contrasting narratives. The Bhojpur Police claimed that Tiwari continuously fired 8 to 10 rounds from an illegal pistol at the police team, forcing the STF personnel to fire back in self-defence. A video streamed on Facebook Live just before the shooting showed Tiwari standing in an open field, addressing the camera and throwing his pistol toward the police in an apparent gesture of surrender. His family and residents argue that the police shot an unarmed man who had already yielded.

FIR Registered Against Police Personnel

Following the incident, the Bihar Police have registered an FIR against Jagdishpur DSP, the Shahpur Station House Officer (SHO), and other assisting police personnel in the alleged encounter of the local activist. The FIR, which was registered in the Shahpur police station following the complaint by Tiwari's mother to the Bhojpur SP, who claimed "wrongful killing" of Bharat Tiwari. (ANI)