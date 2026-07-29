Himachal Pradesh govt secures Rs 239.45 crore from the Centre for two road upgradation projects. The funds will be used for the Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road and the Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road, benefiting farmers and horticulturists.

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has secured administrative approval of Rs 239.45 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2026-27 from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India, for two important road upgradation projects in the State.

According to a press release, Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, welcoming the approval, said that the sanction is the outcome of the consistent and coordinated efforts of the Government of Himachal Pradesh and the Public Works Department, which had been continuously pursuing these projects with the Union Government and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the leadership of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. "The State Government and the Public Works Department have consistently taken up these proposals with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. We are pleased that our sustained efforts have yielded positive results, resulting in this significant sanction for Himachal Pradesh," Singh said.

Details of Approved Projects

The approved projects include the Upgradation of Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road worth Rs 203.52 crore, and the Upgradation of the remaining 16 km stretch of the Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road worth Rs 35.93 crore, the release said.

Boost for Farmers and Horticulturists

The Minister noted that the sanction of the remaining 16-kilometre stretch of the Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road, which had remained outside the earlier package, is particularly significant as it completes the entire road corridor. This will provide major relief to farmers and horticulturists, especially those residing in the Rampur Assembly Constituency, by ensuring seamless connectivity.

He further stated that the Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road is a lifeline for the apple-growing regions of Theog, Kotkhai, Jubbal, Rohru and Chopal. The project will significantly improve road connectivity, facilitate faster and safer transportation of apples and other horticultural produce, reduce transportation costs, and strengthen the rural economy. "These projects are not merely investments in road infrastructure; they are investments in the livelihoods of our farmers and horticulturists. Improved connectivity will enhance market access, reduce post-harvest losses, and contribute to the long-term growth of Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector," Singh said.

Commitment to Timely Completion

The Public Works and Urban Development Minister further said that the State Government will expedite all procedural formalities to ensure that construction work commences at the earliest and is completed within the stipulated timeframe. "The Government of Himachal Pradesh remains committed to working constructively with the Government of India, rising above partisan politics, to secure every possible developmental benefit for the people of the State. Development and public welfare will always remain our highest priority," Sing noted. (ANI)