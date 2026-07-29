Flash floods in J&K's Rajouri district severely damaged power and water infrastructure, with water entering homes. The administration is arranging water via tanks and pipelines while working to restore electricity and assess the overall damage.

Water Supply Disrupted

Recent flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district caused major damage to the local power and water infrastructure in the region, resulting in the entry of water into houses in the region, government officials said on Wednesday.

According to Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Rajouri, Zulafqar Ali, water supply sources including dug wells, pump wells, and borewells suffered extensive damage due to the flash floods in the area. The Jal Shakti Department official further mentioned that to deal with the overflow of water into residents' homes, the administration is setting up tanks and extending a pipeline to supply water to residents of Rajouri for drinking and household needs. "Damage has occurred to water sources such as dug wells, pump wells, and borewells ...water has entered the homes...we have set up tanks, extended a pipeline, to supply water to residents for drinking and household needs...we are assessing the situation..." Ali told ANI.

Power Infrastructure Damaged

Earlier, the flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district washed away 15 transformers and damaged roughly 200 others, causing widespread disruption to electricity supply across the district, Power Development Department (PDD) authorities stated on July 24. Rajouri Power Development Department (PDD) Executive Engineer, Javed Akhtar, stated that power restoration work is currently underway on a war footing. Electricity has already been restored in several affected areas, while restoration work continues in the remaining locations.

Administration Issued Prior Warnings

Earlier, heavy rainfall lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district from early July 21 morning, prompting the district administration and Rajouri Police to issue advisories asking residents to remain alert amid apprehensions of a rise in river water levels and the risk of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging. The district administration advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing spell of heavy rain and urged them to stay away from rivers, streams and flood-prone areas. Residents were also asked not to attempt crossing flooded roads or bridges and to follow weather updates and instructions issued by the administration. (ANI)