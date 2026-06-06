Shimla police filed an FIR against advocate Vinay Sharma after ex-Himachal Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta accused him of defamation. The action follows Sharma's PIL in the High Court alleging irregularities in the Chester Hills housing project.

FIR Against Advocate in Land Dispute

Police have registered an FIR against advocate and former Deputy Advocate General Vinay Sharma following a complaint filed by former Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, escalating the controversy surrounding a land transaction and the Chester Hills housing project in Solan district.

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PIL Alleged Irregularities

The FIR comes after Sharma approached the Himachal Pradesh High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), alleging irregularities in land transactions, violations of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, and administrative interference in matters related to the Chester Hills project. The PIL was based on an inquiry conducted by the then Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Solan, into allegations concerning land ownership structures and the role of non-agriculturist promoters in the housing project.

Former Chief Secretary Defends Transaction

A division bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, headed by the Chief Justice, recently issued notices to the State Government and other respondents in the matter. Subsequently, the former Chief Secretary filed a complaint against Sharma, alleging that the accusations levelled against him were false and defamatory. Gupta stated that the land transaction in question had been carried out after obtaining the required permissions under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules and before he assumed charge as Chief Secretary. He also maintained that the transaction was completed through legal banking channels and duly disclosed in official records.

Police Confirm Probe, Advocate Reacts

Confirming the development, Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said that an FIR had been registered against the advocate on Gupta's complaint and that an investigation had been initiated. Reacting to the FIR, Sharma termed the action "Andher Nagari, Chaupat Raja," an expression commonly used to describe arbitrary governance and a breakdown of justice and administrative order.

Dual Legal Proceedings Underway

While police have begun investigating the allegations made in Gupta's complaint, the issues raised by Sharma regarding the Chester Hills project and related land transactions continue to be under consideration before the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The case has drawn considerable attention as both the High Court proceedings and the police investigation move forward simultaneously. (ANI)