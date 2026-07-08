The Himachal Pradesh Congress, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, held a symbolic protest in Shimla against the alleged misappropriation of donations collected for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Sukhu accused the BJP of politicizing the issue.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Tuesday staged a symbolic protest over the alleged misappropriation of donations made for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

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Led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress leaders and workers marched from the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex to the Ram Mandir in Ram Bazaar, raising slogans in protest.

After the protest, the Chief Minister, along with Cabinet Ministers and MLAs, offered prayers at the Ram Mandir and also participated in the Havan ceremony.

CM Sukhu Slams BJP for Politicising Religion

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the BJP has politicised the Ram Mandir-related issues whereas millions of devotees across the country have contributed generously towards the construction of the temple according to their faith and capacity.

The Chief Minister said he himself made a donation towards the temple when volunteers approached him during the fundraising campaign. Sukhu said that when the Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya, a half-day holiday was declared across the country. However, the Himachal Pradesh Government declared a full-day holiday because Lord Rama is deeply revered by the people of the state. He said that Lord Rama's ideals continue to inspire the government, and every effort has been made to follow these values in public life.

The Chief Minister said that true devotees of Lord Rama do not use his name for political gain, as his greatest message is service to humanity.

Allegations of Misusing Devotee Donations

Referring to the irregularities in the management of Ram Mandir donations, he said that after the temple's inauguration, devotees from across the country donated money and jewellery with deep faith and devotion. He said that those involved have not only misused public donations but also betrayed the trust and faith of millions of devotees.

He said that whenever people's faith was violated, citizens across the country stood united against such actions. Calling it an emotional issue, the Chief Minister said that members of the state Cabinet have offered prayers at the Ram Mandir and prayed that those responsible for the misuse of temple donations should be guided towards the right path. He said that those who collect donations or practice politics in the name of Lord Rama and religion should act with honesty and integrity.

Congress Credits Rajiv Gandhi, Accuses BJP of Exploitation

Sukhu said that the credit for initiating the process that eventually led to the construction of the Ram Mandir should first go to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, under whose tenure the locks of the Ram Janmabhoomi site were opened. He said that while the Congress has deep faith in Lord Ram, it does not believe in exploiting religious sentiments for political purposes. He added that the party believes in the values of Hindu culture, respects all religions and is committed to following the ideals of Lord Rama, whereas the BJP uses his name just for politics.

CM Offers Prayers at Jakhu Temple

Later, the Chief Minister visited Jakhu Temple, where he offered prayers and recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

Other Leaders in Attendance

State Congress President Vinay Kumar, Health Minister (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Deputy Chief Whip Keval Singh Pathania, MLAs Harish Janartha, Vinod Sultanpuri and Sudarshan Babloo, State Congress General Secretary Vinod Jinta, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of various Boards and Corporations, office-bearers of different Congress organisations and senior party workers joined the protest. (ANI)