The Gujarat government is on high alert due to heavy rainfall in the Saurashtra region. Minister Jitu Vaghani chaired a review meeting, directing officials in Amreli, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar to ensure public safety and preparedness for any emergency.

In view of the continuous heavy rainfall in the Saurashtra region, the State Government is on high alert. Minister-in-Charge for Amreli and Rajkot districts, Jitu Vaghani, chaired a virtual review meeting from Gandhinagar this morning with administrative officials of Amreli, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar districts.

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High-Level Review Meeting

According to the press release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, during the meeting, Vaghani reviewed the rain situation in the three districts, the administration's preparedness, conditions in low-lying areas, disaster management measures, and steps taken to ensure public safety. He also issued the necessary directions to the concerned officials.

The meeting was attended by Water Resources Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Bhavnagar District Minister-in-Charge Kaushik Vekariya, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and other public representatives. Collectors, District Development Officers, Municipal Commissioners, and Disaster Management officials from all three districts also participated and briefed the meeting on the situation and their preparedness.

During the meeting, Jitu Vaghani received live updates from the district Collectors on the condition of low-lying areas, rivers and streams, and reservoir inflows. He directed the administration to continuously monitor dam safety and overflow situations.

Directives for Essential Services and Public Health

Jitu Vaghani directed officials of PGVCL, the Water Supply and Irrigation Department, and the Roads and Buildings Department to remain on standby to quickly restore essential services in case of heavy rain-related disruptions, such as power outages, water supply interruptions, or road blockages. He also instructed the administration to carry out another round of inspections of dilapidated buildings and hoardings and immediately remove any remaining unsafe structures.

The Health Department has been instructed to keep adequate stocks of chlorine tablets and ORS packets to prevent water-borne diseases and activate Rapid Response Teams at the taluka level. Collectors have also been directed to ensure special care for children and pregnant women and, where necessary, shift residents to safe shelters with proper food and drinking water arrangements, the release said.

Jitu Vaghani said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of citizens. He added that all departments are working in close coordination and the administration is fully prepared to handle any emergency with a zero-casualty approach. He also urged the public to follow the advisories and instructions issued by the administration.

Amreli District Situation

Amreli district has received an average of 12 inches of rainfall so far this monsoon, accounting for over 42% of its seasonal average. More than 2 inches of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours. Two NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. So far this year, 76 people have been rescued, while 641 people have been shifted to safer locations. Heavy rainfall led to the closure of 25 roads, of which 19 have already been reopened. Rising water levels have placed Dhatarwadi (100% full), Surajwadi (100% full), Khodiyar (96% full ), and Raydi (95% full) dams on high alert. Dhatarwadi-2 (89% full) is on alert, while Shel-Dedumal Dam (78% full) has been placed under the warning level.

Bhavnagar District Situation

Bhavnagar district has received an average of 8 inches of rainfall so far this monsoon, accounting for over 30% of its seasonal average. More than 3 inches of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours. One NDRF team has been deployed for rescue and relief operations. A total of 982 shelters have been designated across the district to accommodate people evacuated during heavy rainfall. 859 Aapda Mitra (community disaster volunteers) have been trained for rescue and relief operations. At Otha village in Mahuva taluka, eight residents of Ahmedabad were rescued safely after their car was swept away by the strong current of the Malan River. All 74 State roads in the district are operational. Of the 918 Panchayat roads, 7 remain closed. Diversions have been provided on six roads, while an alternative route has been arranged for the remaining road. Malan (100% full), Shetrunji (100% full), Rozki (98% full), and Ranghola (96% full) dams have been placed on high alert due to rising water levels.

Rajkot District Situation

Rajkot district has received an average of over 5 inches of rainfall so far this monsoon, accounting for more than 18% of its seasonal average. Less than 1 inch of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours. One NDRF team and one SDRF team have been deployed for emergency response. Venu-2 Dam (76% full) and Aji-2 Dam (73% full) have been placed under the warning level due to rising water inflows. To strengthen emergency coordination, a Deputy Collector-level Liaison Officer has been appointed in every taluka. The Health Department has constituted Rapid Response Teams in every taluka of the district. (ANI)