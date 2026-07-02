J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of over 4800 pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from Jammu. He wished the devotees a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey to the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Amarnath Yatra Begins: First Batch Flagged Off

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off the first batch of devotees for the pilgrimage to the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu. The Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to all the yatris embarking on the holy pilgrimage.

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"Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a sacred path where devotion meets spiritual awakening. I wish all devotees a safe, comfortable, blissful and spiritually fulfilling journey. May this holy pilgrimage bring immense joy and divine peace to all," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Extensive Arrangements for Devotees

Jammu and Kashmir UT administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, security forces, local community and all the stakeholders have made extensive arrangements for the devotees coming from across the country and abroad.

In the first batch, more than 4800 pilgrims set off for the holy yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji, in a convoy of 259 light and heavy vehicles. Spiritual leaders; heads of religious organisations; public representatives; senior officers of civil administration, Police, security forces and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; prominent citizens, and devotees in large numbers were present at the Flag-off ceremony.

LG's Message to Devotees

The Lieutenant Governor also extended his best wishes to all the yatris embarking on the holy pilgrimage through social media.

Reiterating the profound spiritual significance of the occasion, in a post on X, he wrote,The sacred journey to the holy abode of Baba Barfani begins! Flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp. Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a profound spiritual awakening."

"Every step taken on this holy path is a testament to unwavering faith and surrender to the Baba Amarnath. Wishing all devotees a safe, blissful and spiritually fulfilling journey. May Lord Shiva bless us all. AUM nmH shivaay!," LG added. "Har Har Mahadev! The sacred journey to the holy abode of Baba Barfani begins! Every step taken on this holy path is a testament to unwavering faith and surrender to Baba Amarnath. May Lord Shiva bless us all. AUM nmH shivaay!"

About the Holy Pilgrimage

The annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine, situated at an altitude of around 3,880 metres in the Himalayas of south Kashmir, is one of the country's most significant religious pilgrimages. Devotees undertake the yatra to pay obeisance to the naturally formed ice Shivling, which symbolises Lord Shiva.

The 57-day pilgrimage this year will commence simultaneously from the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district on July 3. The yatra will conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)