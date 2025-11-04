HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu orders the use of vacant technical education buildings worth Rs 126.45 crore. He stressed providing quality, market-relevant skills, introducing new-age courses, and filling vacant posts to boost employability.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that providing quality technical education to the students within the State was the focus of the present state government so as to equip them with market-relevant skills that enhance employability.

Concern Over Vacant Infrastructure

While reviewing the functioning of the Technical Education department on Tuesday, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the vacant buildings and said that seven buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 126.45 crore between 2018 and 2023 were lying vacant. He directed the department to formulate an action plan for the optimum utilisation of these buildings in the public interest. He said that wastage of public funds in the name of mere construction was not acceptable.

Revamping Technical Education

Sukhu instructed the department to grade the Industrial Training Institutes and Polytechnic Colleges as per the enrolment of the students, overall performance and other facilities available in these institutions. The state government was committed to strengthening the Technical Education department to provide quality education to the students.

He said that the government would fill up the vacant posts in the technical education institutions and also extend all possible assistance to these institutions. He also stressed the need to introduce new-age courses in technical education institutions to ensure that youths are trained for emerging employment sectors.

He expressed happiness over the introduction of the M Tech (EV-Tech) course in Hydro Engineering College, Bandla, in Bilaspur district, with an intake of 30 students.

Promoting Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The Chief Minister said that the state government was promoting innovation in the state, and 'State Innovation and Start-Up Policy-2025' was underway to encourage entrepreneurship. The government was also contemplating establishing a Digital University of Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Skill and Vocational Studies at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, for which 258 bighas of land had been identified.

He also reviewed the functioning of Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam and Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board and issued necessary directions for bringing improvements in their functioning. (ANI)