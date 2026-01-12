Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off Chilgoza saplings for Bhutan to strengthen bilateral ties. HP will also provide Rs 5 lakh worth of seeds and train Bhutanese forest officials in Chilgoza cultivation.

Strengthening the long-standing friendly and amicable relations between India and Bhutan, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday flagged off a vehicle carrying Chilgoza (pine nut) saplings as a gift to kingdom of Bhutan from the State Secretariat today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that India and Bhutan shares a warm and cordial relations and this green initiative will further strengthen the bond of friendship between two countries. He said that Himachal Pradesh and Bhutan have similar Himalayan natural heritage.

Expanding Support and Collaboration

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department would also provide Chilgoza seeds worth Rs 5 lakh to Bhutan soon. In addition, training would be given to Bhutan's forest officials on how to grow Chilgoza plants. A team from Bhutan's Forest Department would soon visit Himachal Pradesh for this purpose.

Local Empowerment and Future Plans

The state government would involve local women's groups in Chilgoza-based activities and provide them with financial support. Efforts related to Chilgoza cultivation and development would be further expanded.

The Significance of Chilgoza

The Chief Minister said that earlier also, 50 kilograms of Chilgoza seeds had been provided to Bhutan. Chilgoza is a unique and highly valuable species of the western Himalayas. It is closely linked with environmental protection, biodiversity and local livelihood.

Himachal's Broader Forest Conservation Efforts

The Chief Minister said that the present state government was taking several steps to promote forest conservation and expand forest cover. As a result of government efforts, the forest area of the state has increased by about 55 square kilometers. This year, plantation work was being carried out on around 9,000 hectares of forest land under various schemes and projects, with 60 percent fruit-bearing plants.

Key Initiatives and Schemes

To increase the green cover 600 hectares of plantation was being done on barren hills under Chief Minister Van Vistar Yojana and for forest protection and management, 2,019 Van Mitras have been appointed in since 2019. Schemes such as the Rajiv Gandi Van Samvardhan Yojana and the Green Adoption Scheme were also being implemented for increasing the green cover.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, Vice-Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Forest Corporation Kehar Singh Khachi, MLAs Captain Ranjit Singh Rana and Malender Rajan, Chairman of the State Haj Committee Dildar Ali Bhatt, Advocate General Anup Rattan, Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pant, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HOFF) Sanjay Sood and other senior officers were present on the occasion.