Former HP CM Jai Ram Thakur criticises the Congress govt for delaying judicial budgets, which is affecting court functions. He highlights administrative failures, non-payment to contractors, and widespread anarchy under the current regime.

Judicial Budget Delays Affecting Courts

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur said that there is a government's delay in releasing the budget allocated for judicial activities, which has begun to affect the day-to-day functioning of the courts, while citing media reports.

He termed this situation "extremely serious" and urged the government to take it seriously. Thakur stated that such administrative failures are emerging across the state, which is neither good for Himachal Pradesh's development nor for its public image. He said that the government must address these issues seriously and resolve all related problems.

'Administrative Failures and Unpaid Dues'

Highlighing a past event, Jai Ram Thakur said, "Just yesterday, reports of a contractor locking up a government building due to non-payment brought embarrassment to Himachal Pradesh across the country. Similar incidents have made headlines before." He added that despite repeated press conferences held by contractors' associations demanding their dues, the government continues to ignore these issues.

"Whenever the opposition raises such matters, the government counters with false and fabricated stories, misleading the people of the state with manipulated figures," he said. He further added that the truth is now evident to both the government and the citizens.

Special Category Status and Centre's Contribution

Thakur emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted Himachal Pradesh's special category status, recognising the state's unique geographical challenges, due to which it contributes only 10% to centrally sponsored schemes. He stated that the Congress-led Manmohan Singh government had previously revoked this status from Himachal Pradesh.

"If the current Congress government now wishes to deny the Centre's contribution, it should release a paper clarifying its position."

Allegations of Corruption and Intimidation

Thakur alleged that under the current regime, Congress leaders protected by those in power are openly intimidating officers and manipulating tender processes. He said that sometimes leaders forcibly enter government offices and hold officials hostage; other times, they pressure them to cancel tenders.

"The viral video has exposed the hypocrisy of the so-called system change promised by this government. Widespread anarchy and corruption are the only real achievements of this Congress government," Thakur concluded.

