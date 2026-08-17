YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy demanded a debate in the AP Legislative Council on the alleged DSC irregularities. He questioned Education Minister Nara Lokesh's absence and demanded a CBI probe into the matter, calling for the minister's resignation.

YSR Congress Party MLC Lella Appi Reddy demanded that the State Government immediately hold a discussion in the Legislative Council on the alleged irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (DSC) and said Education Minister Nara Lokesh should come to the Council and answer the questions raised by YSRCP members.

Addressing mediapersons at the YSRCP Central Office here on Monday, Appi Reddy questioned why the government rejected YSRCP's adjournment motion seeking a discussion on DSC. He said Lokesh chose to speak in the Assembly while YSRCP members were demanding answers in the Council.

YSRCP Demands CBI Probe

He said YSRCP was ready for a CBI inquiry into Group-I recruitment if the government suspected irregularities. If Group-I can be investigated by the CBI, the alleged DSC irregularities should also be investigated by the CBI, he said.

Specific Allegations Flagged

Reddy questioned how the DSC examination was conducted without a designated convenor. He also sought clarity over the case of an SCERT outsourcing employee who secured a district-top rank and pointed out contradictions in the explanations given regarding his appointment.

He demanded a comprehensive inquiry into sports-quota appointments, the issuance of sports certificates and allegations that lakhs of rupees were demanded for jobs, referring to audio recordings that had surfaced.

Calls for Minister's Resignation

Reddy has demanded a CBI probe into the DSC irregularities and said Minister Lokesh should resign, taking responsibility. (ANI)