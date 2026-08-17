YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana challenged the TDP government to order a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in DSC-2025. Citing rule violations, he demanded Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation until the investigation is completed.

YSRCP Challenges TDP for CBI Probe

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana challenged the TDP coalition government to order a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DSC-2025, saying YSRCP was ready for a similar probe into the Group-1 examinations conducted during its tenure.

Speaking along with YSRCP MLCs at the Assembly Media Point on Monday, Botcha said Education Minister Nara Lokesh had failed to give clear answers on the DSC controversy. "We are ready for a CBI inquiry into Group-1. Are you ready for a CBI inquiry into DSC?" he challenged the government.

Allegations of Widespread Irregularities

As per a press release, Botcha said rules were violated at several stages in the conduct of DSC-2025. He questioned why the responsibility of SCERT, which prepares question papers, and that of the DSC Convener, who conducts the examination, were entrusted to the same person. He said such an arrangement raised serious questions over transparency.

Questions Raised Over Topper's Removal

He also questioned the role of outsourced employee Naveen, who was initially shown as a State first-ranker but was later removed from the merit list. While the government claimed that he did not attend certificate verification, Botcha said Naveen had himself emailed Education Department officials stating that he had not received a call letter and that his ID had been blocked, the release said.

Sports Quota Selections Under Scrutiny

Botcha also questioned the selection of 383 candidates under the sports quota without an examination. He demanded answers to allegations that money was collected for jobs and questioned why those involved were not identified despite audio calls and phone numbers being available, the press release said.

Demand for Minister's Resignation

He said the entire DSC issue should be investigated by the CBI to bring out the facts. "If no wrong was committed, why should the government fear a CBI inquiry?" he asked.

Botcha demanded that Nara Lokesh take moral responsibility and resign as Education Minister until the CBI investigation is completed. (ANI)