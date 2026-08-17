Following recent issues, Education Minister Pralhad Joshi ordered major reforms at the NTA. Over 50 staff members have been removed, a thorough audit has been ordered, and a complete overhaul of security protocols is to be implemented on a war footing.

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, NTA Director General and other senior officials to review steps taken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following recent issues and discuss reforms in the examination system. During the meeting, the Minister was apprised that more than 50 NTA staff members had been removed as part of the steps being taken to reform the agency.

The NTA was directed to conduct a thorough audit of all examination processes and submit a report on the corrective action taken. Joshi directed officials to ensure strict compliance with established examination protocols. In a post on X, the official account of the Ministry of Education shared, "Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, DG @NTA_Exams, and other senior officials. The Minister was apprised of the steps taken by NTA in the wake of recent issues, particularly with reference to reforming the overall system."

Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, DG @NTA_Exams, and other senior officials. The Minister was apprised on the steps taken by NTA in the wake of recent issues, particularly with reference to reforming the… pic.twitter.com/D5r5jSY0q0 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 17, 2026

New Leadership and Specialists to be Onboarded

Officials also informed that 10 new professional leadership positions, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, and positions related to test security, research and development and psychometrics, had been advertised and were being onboarded.

The Minister was further informed that domain specialists from the private sector were being brought in for cyber-security, psychometrics, question-paper design and other specialised areas.

Security Overhaul Ordered on War Footing

He also directed that a complete overhaul of the Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, including secluded rooms, air-gapped systems and device-deposit protocols, be implemented on a war footing.

"The Minister directed that strict compliance be ensured of the established exam protocols and also directed that a Complete overhaul of Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture, secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, and device-deposit protocols be implemented on war footing. NTA has been directed to conduct a thorough audit of all exam processes and submit a report on corrective action taken," the post read. (ANI)