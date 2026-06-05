Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a target to increase the state's forest cover to 32% by 2030. On World Environment Day, he also reiterated the demand for proper financial valuation of ecological services provided by hill states.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the state government has set a target of increasing the state's forest cover to 32 per cent by 2030 and reiterated the demand for proper recognition and financial valuation of the ecological services provided by hill states.

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Marking World Environment Day, the Chief Minister planted a Chinar sapling at his official residence, Oak Over, and called upon citizens, youth organisations and community groups to actively participate in afforestation and environmental conservation efforts. "Planting trees alone is not enough; protecting and ensuring their survival is equally important," Sukhu said while outlining the state's long-term afforestation strategy.

Afforestation Strategy and Incentives

The Chief Minister said nearly 68 per cent of Himachal Pradesh's geographical area is classified as forest land, while around 28 per cent is under dense forest cover. To strengthen afforestation efforts, he highlighted the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana under which Mahila Mandals, Self-Help Groups and Yuvak Mandals will receive Rs 1.40 lakh for plantation activities on one hectare of land. Additional incentives linked to the survival of saplings could take the total assistance to Rs 6 lakh over six years.

"If 100 saplings are planted and at least 50 survive, the groups will continue receiving incentives. The objective is not merely plantation but also the protection of forests and saplings," he said.

Sukhu said the scheme would simultaneously generate employment opportunities in rural areas and encourage community participation in environmental conservation.

Demand for Ecological Valuation and Climate Change Impact

The Chief Minister further stressed that Himachal Pradesh provides ecological services worth nearly Rs 90,000 crore annually to the country. "All five rivers originating in Himachal Pradesh irrigate vast regions of Punjab, Haryana and beyond. Our forests provide clean air and we are known as the lungs of Northern India. Yet ecological services are not adequately reflected in policy formulation or financial allocations," he said.

He argued that states bearing the burden of environmental conservation should receive special assistance from the Centre based on the ecological services they provide.

Referring to climate change, Sukhu said rising temperatures and changing weather patterns were increasingly impacting the Himalayan state. "While the country benefits from our forests, rivers and natural resources, hill states are bearing the environmental costs. The benefits and responsibilities must be shared more equitably," he said.

State's Stance on Hydropower and Resources

On hydropower projects, the Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh would continue to safeguard its rights over water resources and seek a fair share of benefits from projects operating in the state. Responding to concerns about increasing vehicular pressure in the Rohtang region, Sukhu said the government would first conduct a scientific study before taking any policy decision.

CM on Local Body Election Results

On recent Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections, the Chief Minister rejected BJP claims of sweeping victories and asserted that Congress-backed candidates had received substantial public support, particularly in urban local bodies.

He said Congress-supported candidates won 29 of the 53 Municipal Councils and Municipal Corporations, while BJP-backed candidates secured 21 and three contests ended in ties.

Sukhu maintained that Panchayat and Zila Parishad elections were not contested on party symbols and therefore could not be directly interpreted as a verdict in favour of any political party. "The urban voter has supported Congress. In local body elections, Congress is ahead of the BJP, and the overall electoral picture must be viewed in its entirety," he said.

Cycle Rally Marks Environment Day

As part of World Environment Day celebrations and anti-drug awareness activities, a cycle rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from young cyclists in Shimla. Participants highlighted the importance of sustainable transport, environmental protection and healthy lifestyles.

Pranjal Thakur, one of the young cyclists, urged people to reduce dependence on vehicles and reconnect with nature. "It would be better if people stepped out of their cars and explored the outside world. People should be more open to nature and avoid harming the environment," he said.

Linking sports with the fight against substance abuse, Pranjal said physical activity can help young people stay away from drugs. "Drugs only destroy our bodies. Sports provide a healthy alternative and help young people remain focused and fit," he said.

Describing cycling as a complete sport, he said it combines endurance, climbing, downhill riding and adventure while promoting physical and mental well-being.

Another participant, Amay Kumar, said cycling not only helps maintain fitness but also contributes to a healthy lifestyle and environmental sustainability.

The rally concluded with participants pledging to support environmental conservation, adopt eco-friendly habits and spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse among youth. (ANI)