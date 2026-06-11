HP Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan rejected Opposition's claims of delays in the Bulk Drug Park project, stating the state is ahead of others in implementation, with land development underway and allotments expected within three months.

The Industries Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Harshwardhan Chauhan, on Thursday rejected Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur's allegations that the state government was delaying implementation of the Bulk Drug Park and other centrally sponsored projects, asserting that Himachal Pradesh was ahead of several other states in executing the ambitious schemes. Responding to remarks made earlier in the day by Thakur, who accused the Congress government of moving slowly on key infrastructure and industrial projects, Chauhan said all major clearances had been obtained, and groundwork was progressing rapidly.

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"Among the three states selected for Bulk Drug Parks, Himachal Pradesh is ahead in implementation. All major clearances have been secured, land development is underway, and industrial allotments are expected to begin soon. The project will generate thousands of jobs and strengthen Himachal's position as India's pharmaceutical hub," said Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan. "The Government of India sanctioned three Bulk Drug Parks in the country, one each for Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh and regularly monitors these projects. Among these states, Himachal Pradesh is in a better position compared to others. We have secured all necessary clearances, land acquisition work is underway, and major infrastructure planning has already been completed." He added.

Bulk Drug Park: Project Details and Progress

The minister said the state had made substantial progress on utility infrastructure and tendering processes, although some contracts had to be reissued due to procedural requirements. "We had floated tenders for water supply and other infrastructure. A boiler-related tender worth around Rs 50 crore had to be cancelled because only a single bidder qualified and the required parameters were not met. We have now re-tendered the work and are moving ahead," Chauhan said, expressing confidence that land development and allotment to industries would begin within the next few months.

"Within the next three months, we expect to complete land development and begin allotting plots to companies. These will not be small units; they will be large-scale industries manufacturing pharmaceutical raw materials and active ingredients," he added.

Highlighting the significance of the project, he said Himachal Pradesh already accounts for a substantial share of India's pharmaceutical production. "Himachal Pradesh is the pharmaceutical hub of India and contributes nearly 35 per cent of the country's pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity. The Bulk Drug Park will provide major support to pharmaceutical companies by enabling local production of raw materials."

According to Chauhan, the project is expected to generate significant investment and employment, saying "The projected turnover from the park could be around Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 crore, and it is expected to generate employment for nearly 8,000 to 10,000 people. It is a major project, and work is being carried out at a fast pace."

However, the minister acknowledged that forest-related approvals had caused some delays. "There has been some delay because of tree-felling permissions and changes in environmental parameters prescribed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. We had to revise several plans to comply with the stricter norms. This resulted in a delay of around six to eight months, but work is now progressing rapidly, and significant developments will be visible over the next six months," he said.

Chauhan Counters Opposition on State Finances, Cooperation

Responding to broader criticism from the Opposition regarding the state's financial management, Chauhan accused the previous BJP government of leaving behind substantial liabilities despite receiving significant central assistance. "One fact must be understood. Between 2017 and 2022, Himachal Pradesh received nearly Rs 60,000 crore through Revenue Deficit Grants and another Rs 13,000-14,000 crore in compensation from the Centre. Despite receiving such large amounts, the previous government failed to improve the state's financial position," he added.

He alleged that the Congress government inherited substantial unpaid liabilities. "When we assumed office in 2022, we inherited liabilities of around Rs 85,000 crore. Even the arrears arising from the Sixth Pay Commission had not been cleared. Nearly Rs 10,000 crore worth of pending liabilities were passed on to us," according to the minister.

Chauhan said the present government was focusing on improving revenue generation and reducing unnecessary expenditure, adding, "Since taking office, we have been working to make Himachal Pradesh financially self-reliant. We are generating additional revenue and trying to curb unnecessary expenditure while ensuring development continues."

The minister also accused the BJP of failing to support state interests on key issues. "The Congress government passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking a special financial package for Himachal Pradesh and invited BJP leaders, including Jai Ram Thakur, to jointly approach the Centre. However, the BJP opposed that resolution. Similarly, when a resolution was brought seeking national disaster status for Himachal Pradesh following natural calamities, the BJP opposed it in the Assembly," he said.

He also accused the BJP of working against the state's interest and prioritising politics. (ANI)