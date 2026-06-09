Facing issues with bad food or overcharging on a train? Here's a quick guide on how to complain. We explain the railway helpline number, what to do if a vendor doesn't give a bill, and how to file an online complaint on a running train.

Who doesn't love a good train journey? The views from the window, sipping on chai, and chatting with family and friends. But all that fun can go for a toss the moment a pantry car vendor hands you stale or cold food. It gets even worse when they quietly charge you ₹110 or ₹120 for a meal that's supposed to cost just ₹80. If this has happened to you, you don't have to stay quiet. Indian Railways is now slapping fines of up to ₹1 lakh on such vendors. You just need to know where and how to file a complaint within 2 minutes, right on the spot. Let's break down the easy steps every train passenger should know...

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Call the RailMadad Helpline

If the food is bad, the tea is cold, or a vendor is overcharging you during your journey, just dial the railway helpline number 139 from your phone. On the call, choose the 'catering' option from the IVR menu. Explain your complaint to the customer care executive, and give them your PNR and train number. Once your complaint is registered, the vendor or pantry manager gets an immediate call, and railway staff will come to your seat at the next major station to check on the issue.

Complain Directly on Social Media

These days, the railways are super active on social media. If a vendor is arguing with you or serving bad food on a running train, just post about it from your phone. Make sure to include your complaint, train number, coach, and berth number, along with your PNR. (If you can, attach a photo of the food or a short video of the vendor). In your post, tag @RailMinIndia, @IRCTCofficial, and @RailwaySeva. You'll usually get a reply from the railways on X within 15-20 minutes, and officials will be at your seat by the next station.

What's the Official Railway Rule?

Pantry car vendors often give food without a receipt (bill) and charge whatever they want. The railways have a strict rule against this. Whenever you buy food, a water bottle, or tea, always ask the vendor for a computerised bill. If the vendor refuses to give you a bill, according to railway rules, you don't have to pay for the food. You can simply say, 'No bill, no payment.'