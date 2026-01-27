Heard about Pancham, the new digital chatbot for Indian village panchayats? Now you can resolve government scheme queries and complaints right from WhatsApp. Get all the details here.

"I keep visiting the government office, but I don't know what happened to my petition..." - This common complaint in rural areas is soon to end. As the next step in the effort to digitize village panchayats, a new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called 'Pancham' has been introduced.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This is not just software; it's a digital assistant for the villagers!

What is 'Pancham'?

'Pancham' is an AI Chatbot specially designed for village panchayats. It operates 24/7. It allows people to communicate with the panchayat administration directly through their smartphones.

Simply put, the panchayat office is now in your hands, on your phone!

How it Works

Most villagers may have limited technical knowledge. Keeping this in mind, the 'Pancham' chatbot has been designed to be very simple.

• WhatsApp Integration: No need to download a separate app. You can interact with this chatbot through the WhatsApp we use daily.

• No Language Barrier: Don't know English? No worries. This chatbot can communicate and respond in various regional languages, including Tamil.

• Voice Support: Even those who cannot read or write can ask their questions via audio message (Voice Note). The chatbot will respond in voice format as well.

What are the benefits?

1. Government Schemes: Get information about central and state government schemes, agricultural subsidies, and housing projects in an instant.

2. Obtaining Certificates: Applying for birth, death, and income certificates and checking their status becomes easy.

3. Filing Complaints: You can report issues like broken streetlights or water supply problems by sending a photo through this chatbot. It will also update you on the action taken on your complaint.

Why it Matters

Its main objective is to bridge the gap between the panchayat leaders and the public.

• Corruption Eradication: As people get direct information about schemes, the influence of middlemen will decrease.

• Time-Saving: No need to run to the panchayat office for minor issues.

The nation progresses only when its villages progress. In that sense, this 'Pancham' chatbot is seen as a major milestone that will take rural development to the next level.

Now, your village panchayat is at your fingertips!