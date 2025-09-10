In Maharashtra’s railway heartland, where hospitals are far but hope travels on tracks, a simple train coach named Rudra is bringing life-saving healthcare directly to workers and families who once had none.

In the heart of Maharashtra’s railway belt, where the lives of thousands revolve around the tracks, one train is making stops not to carry passengers but to heal them.

A Simple Idea, A Big Impact

The woman behind this powerful initiative is Ity Pandey, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Bhusawal. A gold medallist in psychology with over 26 years in the Indian Railways, Pandey is known for her creative and people-focused approach. In an interview, she said-

“When I looked at the number of workers and families living in distant locations without access to timely medical care, I knew we had to act,”. “So, I came up with the idea of converting an old train coach into a mobile hospital.”

With the help of the Bhusawal railway workshop, an old 3-AC coach was transformed into Rudra, a fully equipped mobile medical unit. It now travels to remote railway stations every fortnight, offering services such as ECG tests, blood pressure checks, general consultations, and even gynaecological exams, all inside a moving train.

Care That Travels to You

Rudra held its first medical camp on January 18, 2025, in Chalisgaon where over 250 people including employees, their families, and retired staff, received checkups. The response was immediate and heartfelt.

“I had been dealing with high blood pressure but couldn’t travel to Bhusawal. Rudra brought the treatment to me. I’m really thankful,” says Naresh Badgujar, Station Manager at Chalisgaon.

Another camp on January 30 in Murtizapur served nearly 300 people. Each patient is given a unique ID so their records can be tracked, ensuring follow-up care either in future camps or at the main hospital.

The entire operation is run without any additional budget. The team repurposed an old coach and used the hospital’s existing funds, making it both cost-effective and impactful.

Rudra’s Next Stop: Expanding Care, Restoring Dignity

Encouraged by the success, the team is planning to launch a second coach with added services like eye care, dental treatment, and even a mini operating theatre for minor surgeries. The goal is clear: take healthcare to the doorsteps of those who need it most.

“Healthcare should not depend on where you live. With Rudra, we’re closing that gap,” says Pandey.

As Rudra continues to roll through the tracks of Maharashtra, it brings with it more than just medical care—it brings dignity, relief, and a sense of being seen. For the railway families of Bhusawal, it’s nothing short of a lifeline.