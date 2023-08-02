How NCB dismantled 'The Zambada Cartel', largest LSD cartel operating on darknet

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) achieved a major breakthrough by dismantling two international drug cartels on the darknet and apprehending 22 individuals involved in the illegal drug trade. The operation led to the seizure of a significant cache of deadly LSD

In a significant crackdown on the narcotics trade, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had on Tuesday informed that it had achieved a major success by busting two international drug cartels operating through the darknet and apprehending 22 individuals involved in the illegal drug trade. The operation led to the seizure of a massive cache of 29,103 blots of deadly LSD over the course of the last three months. The commendable efforts of the NCB were recognized and praised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who took to Twitter to congratulate them. Shah emphasized that no matter how advanced the technology employed by drug traffickers, they can never evade the relentless pursuit of Indian agencies.

Acting on the Union Home Minister's directive to adopt a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, the NCB's Delhi zonal unit successfully dismantled the largest LSD cartel operating on the darknet, known as 'The Zambada Cartel.'

Remarkably, within just three months, the NCB managed to bust two major Indian LSD cartels on the darknet. Consequently, the NCB's Delhi Zonal Unit registered a total of six cases and arrested 22 individuals involved in drug import and pan-India distribution.

The law enforcement efforts resulted in the seizure of 29,013 LSD blots, a record-breaking quantity, along with 472 grams of MDMA Powder, and drug money totalling Rs. 51.38 lakh from the accused.

The modus operandi of the cartel involved using social media sites for communication and primarily relying on couriers with fake addresses and mobile numbers for drug deliveries. Transactions were conducted exclusively through cryptocurrencies, and all interactions between vendors and buyers were devoid of verbal communication to avoid detection.

Employing intensive cyber patrolling and technical and field surveillance, the NCB launched a successful operation on 19 April 2023, leading to the dismantling of the second-largest darknet LSD cartel in the country. This operation resulted in the recovery of around 15,000 LSD blots, an amount more than 2500 times the commercial quantity, along with 44 grams of MDMA, and the seizure/freezing of drug money amounting to Rs 24.65 lakh.

LSD, known as lysergic acid diethylamide, is a potent hallucinogenic drug that is odourless, colourless, and tasteless, making it difficult to detect. The NCB, as an organization, is relentlessly committed to curbing the misuse of the digital platform for drug trafficking.

To address the menace of drug trafficking through the darknet, the NCB initiated the DARKATHON, a platform to reward young and innovative minds for finding solutions to crack down on the darknet drug trade. This multi-pronged approach reflects the determined efforts of the Indian authorities to combat the illicit drug trade and create a safer and drug-free society.