How much did the govt spend on Donald Trump's 2020 India visit? RTI reveals

On his maiden visit to India, Donald Trump accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several top officials had visited Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi on February 24-25, 2020. He had spent three hours in Ahmedabad on February 24 during which he attended a 22-km-long roadshow, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram, and addressed a mega gathering "Namaste Trump".

For the 36-hour State visit by former US President Donald Trump in 2020, the Centre spent over 38 lakh on lodging, food, logistics, etc., according to information provided to the Central Information Commission by the External Affairs Ministry.

On February 24–25, 2020, Donald Trump made his first trip to India, visiting Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi with his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and a number of senior officials.

On February 24, he spent three hours in Ahmedabad, where he attended a 22-kilometer roadshow, honoured Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram, and delivered the "Namaste Trump" address alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recently constructed Motera Cricket Stadium. Later that day, Donald Trump took a flight to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

On February 25, he paid a visit to the capital city and met with PM Modi in person. In an RTI, one Mishall Bhathena asked the External Affairs Ministry for information on all costs paid by the Indian government during the visit of the US President and First Lady in February 2020, including those for travel, lodging, meals, security, and other costs.

After Mishall Bhathena, who had submitted the application on October 24, 2020, did not receive a response, he first appealed, and then he went to the Commission, the last appeals body for RTI issues.

On August 4, 2022, the EAM sent a document to the Commission, citing COVID-19 as the reason for the delay in providing a response.

"In this regard, the Government of India expended certain costs for lodging, food, and logistics in conjunction with US President Donald J. Trump's State Visit to India from February 24–25. The expense is roughly approximated at 38,000,000," stated the proposal.

Chief Information Commissioner YK Sinha said the government has sufficiently explained the reason for the delay in providing the reply after reviewing submissions.

(With PTI inputs)