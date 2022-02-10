  • Facebook
    Congress yet to pay up rent for Sonia Gandhi's residence and its HQ, RTI reveals

    According to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development's RTI response, there is an overdue rent of Rs 12,69,902 against the Congress party headquarters on Akbar Road, and the last time the rent was paid was in December 2012.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 4:37 PM IST
    The rent on several properties held by Congress officials, including Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's official residence, has not been paid. The rent for some of these homes is waiting, according to a response to an RTI submitted by activist Sujit Patel. According to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development's RTI response, there is an overdue rent of Rs 12,69,902 against the Congress party headquarters on Akbar Road, and the last time the rent was paid was in December 2012. Similarly, there is a due rent of Rs 4,610 for Sonia Gandhi's apartment on 10 Janpath Road, with the last fee collected in September 2020.

    Meanwhile, a home in Chanakyapuri occupied by Vincent George, Sonia Gandhi's personal assistant, has unpaid rent dues of Rs 5,07,911, with the latest rent payment made in August 2013. According to the housing laws that enable national and state political parties to stay, each party has three years to build their own office before the government house must be evacuated.

    In June 2010, the Congress was given land at 9-A Rouse Avenue to erect a party office. The Congress party was supposed to depart the Akbar Road headquarters and a number of other houses by 2013, but the grand old party has requested repeated extensions.

    The authorities served an eviction notice on Congress national secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in July 2020, requiring her to vacate her Lodhi Road residence within a month.
    Taking a shot at Sonia Gandhi, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga of the BJP claimed that she is unable to pay rent because she cannot commit fraud.

    "After losing elections, Sonia Gandhi ji is unable to pay her rent. It's clear since she can't conduct scams anymore, but putting politics aside, I want to support her as a human being. I started a campaign called #SoniaGandhiReliefFund and paid Rs 10 to her account; I'm asking everyone to support her," he stated this in a tweet.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 4:37 PM IST
