According to IMD, normal to below-normal temperatures are expected across central India as well as adjoining northwest and peninsular regions during the winter months.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, speaking during an online press conference, detailed:

"During the upcoming winter season (December 2025 to February 2026), normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of central India and adjoining peninsular and northwest India. Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over the remaining parts of the country."

He added that maximum temperatures are also expected to stay normal to below-normal over much of India.