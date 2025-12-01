The BJP launched 'Kundi Khatkao', a door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh, urging citizens to join the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list. Leaders including Bhupendra Chaudhary and Brajesh Pathak led the drive for a transparent roll.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh intensified its efforts to encourage citizens to take part in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list by launching a door-to-door campaign titled 'Kundi Khatkao' in Lucknow on Monday. Senior party leaders reached out to households across several localities, urging residents to complete their voter registration formalities and contribute to what they described as a transparent and essential democratic exercise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Chief Leads Outreach, Counters Opposition

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, who led the outreach, said the initiative aimed to ensure that every eligible voter is included in the revised electoral roll. "Today, as part of the special voter list revision campaign, we are going door-to-door, encouraging people to participate in the SIR process and fill out and submit their forms," he said. Chaudhary also took a swipe at the opposition, accusing it of attempting to create unnecessary apprehension around the voter list revision exercise. "The opposition has a negative agenda, and by giving such claims in the media, they are trying to sensationalise the issue. In Bihar, the SIR was done with utmost transparency, and when the final draft was released, nobody raised any issue," he added, asserting that similar transparency was being ensured in Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the campaign, BJP leaders explained to residents the steps involved in completing their registration, informed them about online and offline options available, and highlighted the benefits of accurate voter list entries, particularly ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Deputy CM Stresses Public Trust, Slams SP

UP's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also joined the campaign trail, said the goal was to strengthen the voter registration mechanism and reinforce public trust. "Today, we are among the public in this campaign to accelerate the SIR... so that every voter fills out their form and a transparent, unbiased voter list is published, enabling a better government to be elected through voting," he said. Pathak claimed the opposition was unnerved by the BJP's grassroots mobilisation. "The opposition is nervous... Even in Uttar Pradesh, people will never accept the Samajwadi Party's hooliganism, anarchy, and jungle raj," he said.

State-wide Expansion Planned

The BJP plans to continue the 'Kundi Khatkao' outreach across the state in the coming days to maximise public participation in the SIR process.