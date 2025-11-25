Samaira Hullur dreamed of becoming a pilot since the 10th grade, inspired by a pilot’s uniform and demeanor during a flight. At just 18, she has cleared six aviation exams, making history.

Becoming a pilot is no small feat, but achieving the milestone of becoming a commercial pilot at just 18 is a dream come true. Samaira Hullur has turned that dream into reality. She not only completed her pilot training but also cleared six aviation exams and accumulated over 200 hours of flying experience. Today, Samaira stands as one of India’s youngest female commercial pilots, inspiring millions of young aspirants who dream of a career in aviation.

Who is Samaira Hullur?

Samaira was born and raised in Vijayapura, Karnataka. Her father, Amin Hullur, is a businessman, but Samaira’s interests diverged from the family business. Even in her school years, she knew she didn’t want a desk job. Instead, she was captivated by the idea of flying in the sky.

Samaira’s journey toward becoming a pilot began during her tenth-grade studies. While traveling on a flight with her family, she was seated near the pilot. Fascinated by the pilot’s uniform and confident demeanor, she asked numerous questions, all of which were patiently answered. That day, she resolved to pursue a career in aviation. Following this decision, Samaira took an orientation class with Captain Tapesh Kumar of Akasa Airlines, gaining a clearer understanding of the field. By the 11th grade, she had committed herself fully to this path.

Training and Education

After completing her 12th grade, Samaira moved to Delhi to begin her training at the Vinod Yadav Aviation Academy (VYAA). She later joined Carver Aviation Academy in Baramati, Maharashtra, where she trained for her Commercial Pilot License (CPL). In approximately 18 months, she completed over 200 hours of flying and cleared five of six exams conducted by the DGCA before turning 18. The sixth exam, Radio Transmission Technology, was successfully cleared immediately after she reached the eligible age.

Challenges Overcome

Samaira faced several challenges during her training. Landing was initially a major difficulty, but with consistent practice and guidance from her instructors, she mastered it. She recalls her first solo flight vividly, describing it as a magical experience, feeling as if the plane had no weight at all.

Family Support

Her father, Amin Hullur, played a crucial role in helping Samaira achieve her dreams. He saved money, researched the best training centers, and provided unwavering encouragement throughout her journey. “We dreamed along with Samaira, and today those dreams have come true,” he said proudly.

Samaira is now ready to embark on her career as a commercial airline pilot. Her ultimate goal is to fly large aircraft and inspire young people across India. She hopes to demonstrate that with a big dream and sincere effort, no goal is too far to achieve.