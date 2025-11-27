Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, Padma Shri awardee and renowned surgical oncologist, rose from poverty to transform breast cancer care in India, inspiring countless patients with her dedication, compassion, and unwavering determination.

Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane’s name stands tall in the world of oncology. A respected surgical oncologist and Padma Shri awardee, she has dedicated her entire life to improving breast cancer care in India. But behind her success lies a story of struggle, sacrifice, and an unshakeable will to rise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Early Life of Hardship and Hope

Born into a poor family in Belagavi, Karnataka, Vijayalakshmi was raised by parents who had never seen the inside of a classroom. Her father worked in a mill, and her mother sold vegetables door-to-door to support the family. Money was scarce, yet her father believed his daughter was destined for something big; he wanted her to become a doctor.

As a child, Vijayalakshmi balanced school with helping her mother earn a living. Even during financial distress, she refused to give up on her studies. Her dedication paid off when she passed her higher secondary exams with excellent marks, opening the door to medical studies.

A Mother’s Sacrifice That Changed Everything

When it came time to join medical college, reality struck: there was no money for the admission fee. Just when her dream seemed impossible, her mother sold her mangalsutra, the only valuable possession she owned—to secure her daughter’s future.

Medical school came with its own hurdles. Unfamiliar with English-medium education, Vijayalakshmi failed her first year of MBBS. But instead of breaking down, she pushed herself harder. The very next year, she topped the university, an achievement that marked the beginning of a remarkable career.

Healer with a Heart of Compassion

Dr. Deshmane went on to lead the Surgical Oncology Department at Bengaluru’s Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, where she treated thousands of breast cancer patients, especially women who couldn’t afford treatment. She became known not just for her skill as a surgeon, but for her warmth, patience, and deep empathy.

Even after retiring from government service, she continues providing free consultations, hosting awareness programs in rural areas, and mentoring young medical professionals.

A Legacy of Strength and Service

In 2023, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards—but Dr. Vijayalakshmi believes that her true reward is seeing patients walk out cancer-free with renewed hope.

Her journey proves that with resilience, education, and the strength of a mother’s love, even the toughest circumstances can transform into a life of purpose and impact.