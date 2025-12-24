ISRO’s LVM3-M6 rocket successfully launched the heaviest satellite ever from Indian soil—US-based BlueBird Block-2—into Low Earth Orbit, marking a major milestone in India’s commercial space capabilities and global satellite broadband services.

In a historic Christmas Eve mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite, marking the heaviest payload ever lifted from Indian soil using an Indian launcher. The satellite, belonging to the United States-based AST SpaceMobile, was precisely placed in its intended orbit, showcasing India’s heavy-lift launch capabilities.

A Milestone Mission for ISRO

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan hailed the success, saying:

"Launch vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the BlueBird Block 2 communication satellite in the intended orbit. This is the first dedicated commercial launch for a customer from the USA, that is AST SpaceMobile... This is our 104th launch from Sriharikota, also the 9th successful mission of the LVM-3 launch vehicle, demonstrating its 100% reliability..."

He added,

"This is a back-to-back mission of the LVM-3 in just 52 days... This is the heaviest satellite ever lifted from Indian soil using an Indian launcher. This is also the third fully commercial mission of LVM-3 and the vehicle has demonstrated its excellent track record."

This mission is not only a technical achievement but also a significant commercial milestone for India, reflecting its growing role in the global satellite launch market.

The Technology Behind the Triumph

The mission used ISRO’s LVM3-M6 (GSLV Mk III), a three-stage heavy-lift launch vehicle with two S200 solid rocket boosters, a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). Standing 43.5 meters tall with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, LVM3 can carry up to 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

LVM3’s track record includes missions such as Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites. This mission marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3 and its third dedicated commercial mission. Its previous flight, LVM3-M5/CMS-03, was successfully completed on November 2, 2025.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite weighs 6,100 kg, making it the heaviest payload ever deployed in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) by an Indian rocket. It surpasses the earlier record of 4,400 kg set by the LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite 03.

What the Satellite Does

AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird Block-2 is part of a next-generation LEO satellite constellation designed to deliver space-based cellular broadband directly to smartphones. It enables users to make video calls, browse the internet, and use 4G/5G speeds without any specialized hardware or phone modifications.

The satellite is aimed at global commercial and government applications, extending continuous coverage to users worldwide. AST SpaceMobile has already launched five satellites (BlueBird 1-5) in September 2024 and partnered with over 50 mobile operators globally.

Prime Minister Modi’s Reaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO, stating:

"A significant stride in India's space sector. The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India's space journey."

He emphasized the mission strengthens India’s heavy-lift launch capability and reflects its growing role in the global commercial launch market.

"India continues to soar higher in the world of space! Powered by India's youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful," Modi added.

"With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships. This increased capability and boost to self-reliance are wonderful for the coming generations," he said.

Why This Matters

Beyond the technical feat, the mission signals India’s expanding influence in international space commerce. Through its commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO is positioning itself as a preferred partner for next-generation satellite launches, particularly in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) communications market.

By successfully launching the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, India demonstrates its ability to serve global commercial customers, cementing its role in the fast-growing space broadband sector. The mission also sets the stage for future projects like Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight program, while showcasing the country’s technological self-reliance.

