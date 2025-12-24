The satellite is designed to provide space-based 4G/5G cellular broadband directly to standard mobile phones. This launch underscores India's growing capabilities and reliability within the global commercial space transport market.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for a high-profile launch on December 24, 2025, as its heavy-lift Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) prepares to place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission, designated LVM3-M6, marks a milestone for ISRO’s commercial space ambitions and underscores India’s role in the global launch market.

Liftoff is scheduled for 08:54–08:55 IST, with live coverage available on ISRO’s official channels. The mission will carry AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird Block-2 — a next-generation communications satellite designed to provide space-based cellular broadband directly to standard mobile phones, without the need for specialized hardware.

Weighing approximately 6,100 kg, BlueBird Block-2 will become the heaviest commercial satellite ever launched into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) from Indian soil, surpassing previous LVM3 payloads.

Positioned in LEO, the satellite is expected to deliver high-speed 4G and 5G internet connectivity, expanding global reach — especially to underserved and remote regions where traditional infrastructure is limited.

This mission also highlights the sixth operational flight of the proven LVM3 launcher, which has a strong track record including launches of Chandrayaan-3 and OneWeb satellites.

The launch reflects growing international confidence in Indian launch services, with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) acting as the commercial operator under the Department of Space for international customers.

If successful, this mission will further solidify ISRO’s reputation for reliable and cost-effective space transport, while setting new benchmarks in commercial satellite deployment.