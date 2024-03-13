Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How EC proposes to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Recognizing the importance of youth participation in the electoral process, the Election Commission has prioritized the enrollment of young voters. A substantial 2.31 lakh first-time voters have been successfully enrolled during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday (March 13) held a press conference to review the election preparedness in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. As preparations intensify, approximately 11,629 polling stations will be established across the region, each catering to an average of 747 voters, with over 50% of these stations equipped with webcasting facilities.

According to the CEC, Jammu and Kashmir boasts a total electorate of 86.9 lakhs. Within this demographic, there are 42.55 lakh female electors and 44.34 lakh male electors. Notably, the region encompasses a significant population of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), elderly citizens, and young voters.

Recognizing the importance of youth participation in the electoral process, the Election Commission has prioritized the enrollment of young voters. A substantial 2.31 lakh first-time voters have been successfully enrolled during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 2024.

In line with its commitment to inclusive elections, the Commission remains attentive to the needs of Persons with Disabilities and elderly voters. Various accessibility measures have been implemented at polling stations, including ramps, volunteer and wheelchair facilities, and the Saksham App, which enables PwDs to access all polling station facilities seamlessly.

Here's how EC proposed to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir

1. Strict action against the use of money power during elections.

2. Dry up the inflow and distribution of liquor, cash, freebies, and drugs. Implement action against liquor and drug kingpins.

3. All agencies to work in a cohesive and coordinated manner, sharing intelligence amongst different agencies.

4. Curbing the flow of inducements, especially drugs and cash, through international and interstate borders.

5. Vigilance at international borders and monitoring of interstate border checkpoints, especially at Kathua, to control the inflow of drugs.

6. Strict vigilance on online cash transfers through wallets.

7. State Level Bank Committees (SLBC) to transfer cash during designated times and using designated vehicles.

8. Monitoring of airstrips and helipads in the state by concerned agencies.

9. Checking of cargo movements through non-scheduled chartered flights and sharing information with other enforcement agencies.

10. Conducting joint operations by police, transport, excise, and forest departments.