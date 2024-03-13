Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'What logic is this?': BJP reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'peculiar' CAA claim

    Addressing concerns about communal tensions surrounding the CAA, Prasad urged against spreading misinformation and hatred. He specifically called upon political parties in southern India, particularly from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to refrain from exacerbating communal divides.

    In response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's critique of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (March 13) offered its perspective, highlighting the law's provisions and objectives. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated that the CAA does not strip any Indian of their citizenship. Instead, it extends citizenship to individuals who have faced persecution based on their faith in their home countries.

    Prasad questioned the logic behind CM Kejriwal's assertion that the CAA would lead to job loss for locals. He emphasized that those seeking refuge in India under the CAA are individuals persecuted due to their faith, highlighting India's moral, constitutional, and cultural obligation to protect their rights.

    The BJP's remarks come shortly after the Centre notified rules for implementing the CAA, which aims to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

