PM Modi declares September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day, announces Home Minister Amit Shah

The Home Ministry's notification highlighted the prolonged period during which Hyderabad remained under the Nizam's rule, even after India's independence on August 15, 1947. It wasn't until September 17, 1948, following 'Operation Polo,' that the Hyderabad region was liberated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced a significant decision, declaring September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day annually to commemorate the martyrs of the Hyderabad Liberation Movement. Describing the move as historic, the Home Minister emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to honor the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought against the oppressive Nizam rule in the Hyderabad region.

Taking to X, Shah said, "It is a historic day as PM Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate the 17th of September every year as Hyderabad Liberation Day in honour of the martyrs of the Hyderabad Liberation Movement."

"The decision is a befitting tribute to the freedom fighters and the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices to remain a part of Bharat by liberating the Hyderabad region from the atrocious Nizam rule," Shah said.

Expressing his support for the decision, the Home Minister lauded Prime Minister Modi for his visionary step, foreseeing its potential to inspire patriotism among the youth and immortalize the heroes of India's freedom struggle.

"I welcome Modi Ji's landmark decision, which will ignite the flame of patriotism among the youth and immortalize our icons of the freedom movement," Shah further said.

Responding to longstanding demands from the region's populace, the Home Ministry announced the designation of September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day. This decision aims to honor the sacrifices of the martyrs who played a pivotal role in the region's liberation and to instill a sense of patriotism among the youth.