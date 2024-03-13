Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to life imprisonment in 36-year-old case

    During the trial, Mukhtar Ansari, currently incarcerated in Banda jail, participated in the court proceedings via videoconferencing. Special Judge Avnish Gautam found Ansari guilty of offenses including mischief, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, along with violations under the Arms Act.

    In a significant development, a special MP/MLA court in Varanasi on Wednesday (March 13) has handed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari a life sentence in a decades-old fake arms license case. This verdict comes after the court's conviction of Ansari on Tuesday, with the quantum of punishment slated for March 13.

    During the trial, Mukhtar Ansari, currently incarcerated in Banda jail, participated in the court proceedings via videoconferencing. Special Judge Avnish Gautam found Ansari guilty of offenses including mischief, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, along with violations under the Arms Act.

    The case dates back to June 10, 1987, when Mukhtar Ansari applied for a double-barrel gun license in Ghazipur. Subsequently, an arms license was acquired through forged signatures of district officials. However, the fraudulent activity came to light on December 4, 1990, leading to the filing of a complaint by the CB-CID.

    Following the complaint, a case was registered against Ansari and others at Mohadabad police station, Ghazipur, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. While the charge sheet was submitted in 1997, the trial witnessed proceedings against Ansari and the deceased ordnance clerk Gaurishankar Srivastava.

    Ultimately, Mukhtar Ansari's conviction and subsequent life imprisonment mark a decisive legal outcome in a long-standing case of forgery and criminal conspiracy.

