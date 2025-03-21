How did ATAGS overcome setbacks to secure CCS approval and what does it mean for India's defence future?

Read Full Article

New Delhi: In a major boost to the country's defence manufacturing sector, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the acquisition of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore.

ATAGS, the first indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured 155 mm artillery gun, is set to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces with its cutting-edge technology and superior firepower.

Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) play a critical role in India's artillery modernisation efforts, mainly through their collaboration on ATAGS.

Their participation in the programme enhances India's defence manufacturing capabilities and contributes to its strategic goal of reducing dependence on imports while increasing its global defence export footprint.

Additionally, it reflects India's shift from state-owned defence manufacturing facilities to a more diversified and self-sufficient defence industry.

Since Bharat Forge has emerged as the lowest bidder, it is likely that at the time of signing, the company will bag 60 per cent of ATAGS manufacturing for the Indian Army, while the remaining 40 per cent will go to TASL.

Once the contract is signed, the manufacturer will provide a prototype that meets the Army's basic requirements within 18 months. Only after this will clearance for bulk production be granted.

A Milestone Not Without Delay or Injuries

The development of ATAGS began in 2013 when DRDO initiated a project to replace older artillery guns in the Indian Army.

The gun made its first public appearance in 2017 during the Republic Day parade, and then in 2022 when it participated in the 21-gun salute Independence Day.

In 2018, it entered winter trials in Sikkim. However, in September 2020, the programme suffered a significant setback when a barrel burst occurred during final trials in Pokhran, injuring four personnel.

This incident led to a reassessment of the gun's design, followed by additional retrials in Sikkim and Pokhran throughout 2021 and 2022.

By 2023, the gun was deemed ready for production, and in 2024, Armenia placed an order for ATAGS.

Finally, in 2025, the CCS approved an order for 307 ATAGS guns for the Indian Army, cementing its role as a cornerstone of India's artillery modernisation efforts.

The ATAGS, developed by Bharat Forge, TASL, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), boasts advanced capabilities, an indigenous design, and proven performance.

According to DRDO developers, ATAGS is a large-calibre gun system designed to program and fire future Long Range Guided Munitions (LRGM) for precise, deep-strike capabilities.

It features an all-electric drive, ensuring maintenance-free and reliable operation over extended periods. The gun has a range of more than 45 km.

To meet the requirements of the Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan (FARP), ARDE initiated a feasibility study and other pre-project activities for the design and development of the 155 mm x 52 calibre Towed Artillery Gun System in 2009.

In September 2012, a mission-mode project titled 'Design and Development of 155 mm x 52 Calibre (ATAGS)' was approved and designated to ARDE as the lead DRDO laboratory.

How Important is Artillery in Modern Warfare?

Artillery is a game-changer in warfare due to its sustained firepower, support for ground operations, and adaptability to various battlefield conditions. It provides a significant advantage by engaging targets beyond the reach of infantry weapons, softening enemy defences, and enabling ground assaults.

Artillery's versatility allows it to operate in diverse terrains, conduct counter-battery fire, target high-value assets, and support manoeuvre warfare.

During the 1999 Kargil War, the 155 mm Bofors howitzers played a crucial role by offering critical fire support. With India's vast land borders, artillery is essential for defending forward positions and striking deep into enemy lines.

The Indian Army is upgrading its 155 mm artillery capabilities through a well-structured approach that includes indigenous development, strategic procurement, and technological advancements. This ensures operational readiness and a shift toward a more self-reliant, advanced artillery force.

India's artillery consists mainly of 130 mm field guns, which are being upgraded to 155 mm under the Sharang project. The Army is also procuring 114 Dhanush guns, with full induction expected by 2026, along with the M-777 Ultra-Light Howitzer (ULH) and the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer.

An additional 100 K9 Vajra-T units were ordered in December 2024.

Dhanush, India's first indigenously built artillery gun, plays a key role in this transformation.

The Army is modernising its artillery by introducing systems such as the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Mounted Gun Systems (MGS), and Towed Gun Systems (TGS) to replace its older 105 mm, 122 mm, and 155 mm guns. These systems are being developed in India through a public-private partnership.

The Indian Army ensures that high-end systems like artillery guns meet the required standards in line with its Qualitative Requirements (QRs) before deploying them in sensitive operational areas.

Bharat Forge is a key contender in both the 155 mm Mounted Gun System (MGS) and Towed Gun System (TGS) projects for the Indian Army.

For the MGS, an RFP was issued in July 2023, with field trials scheduled for December 2025. All contenders, including Bharat Forge, have requested until December 2025 to deliver their guns for evaluation.

Similarly, for the 155 mm TGS, an RFP was issued in July 2024, with field evaluations expected in July 2025. Bharat Forge and other contenders must submit their systems by then.

The Indian Army supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by assisting domestic manufacturers with technical support, firing ranges, and showcasing their equipment to foreign customers.

