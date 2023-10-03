Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hours after joining BJP, Kerala Catholic priest suspended

    Fr Kuriakose Mattam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. He was suspended from vicar duties by Syro-Malabar church's Idukki diocese.

    Hours after joining BJP, Kerala Catholic priest suspended anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Idukki: Hours after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (Oct 2), a Catholic priest serving in the Syro-Malabar church's Idukki diocese was relieved of his role as vicar. K S Aji, the BJP's Idukki district president, gave Fr Kuriakose Mattam his primary membership yesterday. The Idukki diocese took action against him within hours.

    According to the church, Fr. Mattam has been temporarily relieved of his parish responsibilities at the Mankuva St. Thomas church near Adimali.

    A priest of the church is not permitted to join or actively participate in any political party, as per Canon Law. In a few months, the 74-year-old priest will retire, according to a source in the church. At a time when the Catholic church was criticising the BJP for the violence in Manipur, the priest decided to join the party.

    Aji posted pictures of the priest on Facebook and claimed that Fr. Mattam had joined the BJP after "observing the current condition" in the nation. The BJP leadership explained that the membership was given 15 days ago. BJP local leaders also explained that the pictures were released with the permission of the priest. The saffron party said that this is the first time in Idukki that a priest has joined the BJP.

    According to Aji, the BJP's decision to accept the Christian priest is a response to those who have criticised the party over the Manipur issue.
     

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Police bust gambling gang at Trivandrum club; 9 arrested anr

    Kerala: Police bust gambling gang at Trivandrum club; 9 arrested

    Delhi Police Special Cell FIR in NewsClick case accessed: Here's what the UAPA charges mean AJR

    Delhi Police Special Cell FIR in NewsClick case accessed: Here's what the UAPA charges mean

    ISIS terror suspects wanted to set up base camps in South India, visited Kerala: Sources anr

    BREAKING: ISIS terror suspects wanted to set up base camps in South India, visited Kerala: Sources

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to declare 'Ram Sethu' as national monument AJR

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to declare 'Ram Sethu' as national monument

    Kerala: New KSRTC connection bus started for Vande Bharat passengers in Tirur rkn

    Kerala: New KSRTC connection bus started for Vande Bharat passengers in Tirur

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez dissatisfied despite 1-0 win over Punjab FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez dissatisfied despite 1-0 win over Punjab FC

    Jaipur to Agra: 7 MUST visit places for October travels in North India ATG EAI

    Jaipur to Agra: 7 MUST visit places for October travels in North India

    Did you know Elon Musk interned at Rocket Science before founding SpaceX gcw

    Did you know Elon Musk interned at Rocket Science before founding SpaceX?

    Kerala: Police bust gambling gang at Trivandrum club; 9 arrested anr

    Kerala: Police bust gambling gang at Trivandrum club; 9 arrested

    6 signs that you are in depression rkn

    6 signs that you are in depression

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon