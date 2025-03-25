Hospital or BJP office? UP leader's meeting from hospital bed sparks debate, WATCH viral video

Read Full Article

In an unusual display of dedication, Anil Dixit, the newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president of Kanpur North, convened a party meeting from his hospital bed, sparking a flurry of reactions across social media platforms.​

Dixit, who reportedly sustained a knee fracture recently and underwent surgery at Vedanta Hospital in Arya Nagar, transformed his hospital ward into a makeshift conference room. A party poster adorned the wall behind his bed as he addressed party workers seated on patient beds and attendants' benches. The meeting, lasting approximately half an hour, was organized to strategize for upcoming programs marking the government's completion of eight years.​

A video capturing this unconventional meeting quickly went viral, leading to a spectrum of responses from the public. Critics questioned the appropriateness of holding a political gathering in a medical facility, with one user commenting,

"Wow! Now even hospitals have turned into political arenas. People go there for treatment, and party meetings are being held instead. The leader is so concerned about his position and publicity that he hasn’t even spared the hospital. This is outright negligence towards public health."

Another remarked sarcastically, "Is this a multipurpose hospital?"

Others drew comparisons to restrictions faced by the general public, stating, "A family member cannot offer prayers for their sick relatives in the hospital, but they can run a political office there?"

On the other hand, some praised Dixit's dedication to his political responsibilities despite his health condition. A supporter remarked, "This is true commitment 🚩🫡," while another observed, "Criticizing a political office in a hospital is one thing, but you have to admire the leader’s dedication. Holding a meeting while bedridden is no easy task."

This incident highlights the ongoing debate about the boundaries between personal health, professional responsibilities, and the sanctity of medical institutions. While some view Dixit's actions as a testament to unwavering dedication, others question the appropriateness of merging political activities with spaces designated for patient care.​

Such instances are not isolated in Indian politics. In May 2023, the Bihar BJP organized a state executive meeting at a marriage hall after the state government canceled their original venue booking. Despite securing the Urja auditorium weeks in advance, the booking was abruptly canceled, prompting the BJP to relocate to a marriage hall in Patna. Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary remarked on the situation, highlighting the challenges faced by the party in organizing events.

These events underscore the complex interplay between political commitments and the use of unconventional venues, prompting discussions about decorum, appropriateness, and the lengths to which political figures will go to fulfill their roles.​

