Navratri: Festive Hairstyles Inspired by Malaika Arora

You can style a sleek high bun hairstyle like Malaika Arora on all types of dresses. This will help you get a classy and elegant look at the office party.
After creating this hairstyle, your look will appear very different and attractive. For this, you can take Gota or ribbon.
If you don't like to keep your hair open, then you can create such a traditional floral accessories bun hairstyle on Navratri. This will make the look quite attractive.
If you are wearing a saree or suit, then you can create this type of wavy curl hairstyle on a Navratri date. This hairstyle looks beautiful and stylish to look at.
You can also create such a 5-minute hairstyle. If you choose this type of Gajra bun sleek hairstyle on a plain saree, you will look the most different.
Whether you are wearing a saree, jeans or suit, you can choose this type of messy bun hairstyle. It will highlight your face. Also, it is very easy to make.
