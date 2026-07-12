BJP's Keya Ghosh refutes J&K CM Omar Abdullah's claim that the BJP tried to lure a JKNC MLA with Rs 20-30 crore and a ministry. Abdullah's Deputy, Surinder Choudhary, backed the claim, calling the BJP's foundation 'lies'.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh on Sunday dismissed allegations made by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, saying that the party does not require MLAs from other political parties and asserted that joining the BJP is a matter of choice for those who wish to be associated with it.

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Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "BJP does not need MLAs from any other party. It's another matter that people want to join our party. Being a worker in this (BJP) party or joining it is a big deal in itself. These allegations are baseless."

Omar Abdullah Alleges Poaching Attempt by BJP

The remarks came after the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday claimed that the BJP attempted to lure one of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) MLAs with an offer of Rs 20-30 crore and a ministerial berth to switch sides. Abdullah said the MLA rejected it and informed him about the approach.

"A BJP official, a Supreme Court lawyer, told one of my Jammu MLAs in a closed room, 'We will give Rs 20 to 30 crore, one ministry, and statehood. You walk with us.' Do they think that the faith of these people is so cheap?" Abdullah asserted while addressing the gathering here.

Deputy CM Backs Abdullah's Claims

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary strongly backed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's claims, alleging that the BJP's entire political foundation is built on "lies."

"Tell me when the BJP has ever said the truth. BJP's work is all about lies. They came to power in 2014 based on lies, then came back in 2019, and in 2024, and their foundation is always lies. Omar Abdullah is not one of those leaders who lie. He first investigates the full facts, and then gives a statement," Choudhary said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that the revelations made by the Chief Minister would compel the public to reflect on the BJP's political intentions in the region.

"This statement from him will force the people of Jammu and Kashmir to think about what the BJP wants. Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir according to the laws enacted by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The National Conference government formed in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Omar Abdullah, is not nominated; it is elected. The people elected them, and elected them under their own laws," he added.

(ANI)