Haryana LoP Bhupendra Singh Hooda slams the govt over procurement delays forcing farmers to sell crops cheaply. He said farmers are distressed. Earlier, farmers in Jhajjar demanded compensation for crop damage due to unseasonal rain.

Hooda Slams Govt Over Procurement Delays

Haryana Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed concern over the condition of farmers during his visit to a grain market in Ambala. Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that farmers are facing distress due to delays in the lifting of their produce. According to him, the situation is compelling farmers to sell their crops at lower prices. "Farmers are distressed. Lifting is not taking place. Farmers are being troubled so that they are forced to sell cheaply. They are being treated as if prisoners in jail are treated," Hooda said.

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He further criticised the handling of procurement processes, stating that the current situation is adding to the hardships of farmers in the state.

Farmers Demand Compensation for Crop Damage

Earlier, on April 1, Haryana farmers demanded compensation from the Central government after unseasonal rain and hail flattened and damaged their wheat crop in Jhajjar's Amadalpur village.

Farmer Om Pal said, "We have suffered a lot of damage, and we appeal to the government to give us compensation. "Farmer Lal Chand also echoed a similar sentiment: "The farmers are deeply impacted by the unseasonal rainfall. Almost 80 per cent of the crop has been damaged. I urge the government to provide compensation. "

Rain Damages Mango Crop in UP

Jagdish, a mango grower in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, also shared his ordeal, saying that at least 15 per cent of his mango crop has been damaged due to the rainfall. "Almost 40 per cent of the mango crop was produced, but due to the rainfall, 10-15 per cent of the prematurely ripened fruit got damaged in this orchard." (ANI)