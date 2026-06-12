A Surat police constable put his own life at risk and carried out a rescue after climbing the exterior grille of a seventh-floor apartment to save a man who had allegedly attempted suicide inside a locked flat in the city's Laskana area.

A Surat police constable put his own life at risk and carried out a rescue after climbing the exterior grille of a seventh-floor apartment to save a man who had allegedly attempted suicide inside a locked flat in the city's Laskana area. The dramatic incident unfolded on the evening of June 8 when the Surat Police Control Room received an urgent call from a distressed woman. She informed authorities that her husband had consumed a poisonous substance and locked himself inside their apartment, triggering an immediate emergency response.

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A 112 PCR van from Laskana Police Station, along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel and an ambulance, rushed to the scene. However, reaching the man proved challenging as the apartment was locked from the inside.

Determined to save a life, Police Constable Shailesh Chudasama and driver Kripalsinh Gohil entered a neighbouring apartment. In a daring move, Chudasama climbed the exterior balcony grille of the adjacent seventh-floor flat and crossed over to the couple's apartment, risking a potentially fatal fall.

“The door was locked from inside. After entering, we found that the man had consumed a poisonous substance. I immediately restrained him and removed the remaining substance from his possession. He was vomiting,” Chudasama said.

Realising every second mattered, the police team wasted no time waiting for the ambulance. They immediately transported the man towards a hospital in Kamrej.

The ambulance intercepted them en route, allowing the patient to be shifted for emergency medical treatment.

According to police officials, the man, who works in Surat's diamond cutting and polishing industry, survived the suicide attempt because of the swift and courageous intervention by the police team. He is currently undergoing treatment.

The heroic rescue has drawn widespread praise, including from Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who commended the officers for their extraordinary commitment to public service.

“This is the sensitive Surat Police! Surat Police has given a new life to a young man who was about to commit suicide due to mental stress in the Laskana area of Surat. Congratulations to the personnel of the Surat Police PCR team for performing their duty with devotion to humanity,” Sanghavi wrote on X.