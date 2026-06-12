TMC rebel MP Jagadish Barma Basunia said a group of 20 breakaway MPs has decided to align with PM Modi, citing the party leadership's unwillingness to listen and the fallout from the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebel MP Jagadish Barma Basunia on Friday launched a sharp attack on the party leadership, alleging that there is "no willingness within the party to speak up or listen to others" and claiming that a group of breakaway MPs has decided to align itself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Basunia is among the 20 MPs who have distanced themselves from the party following the TMC's disappointing performance in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The group had earlier submitted its names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office, seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament.

Leadership Blamed for Electoral Setback

Speaking to ANI, Basunia blamed the growing internal crisis on what he described as the leadership's unwillingness to listen to party representatives and grassroots leaders. "The number could be higher; 19 people have done this, and more might follow. The issue lies in the way the TMC operates--Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee, and other party leaders or public representatives don't listen to anyone," Basunia said.

Linking the fallout directly to the party's recent electoral setbacks, the rebel MP accused the leadership of completely bypassing local leaders and relying blindly on political consultancy firm I-PAC for candidate selection during the recent Assembly elections. "In the recent Assembly elections, where the party lost, the process of selecting candidates should have involved consulting MPs, local leaders, or senior leaders. Our party leadership didn't consult anyone. They, along with I-PAC, selected the candidates themselves," he alleged.

Development Cited as Reason to Support NDA

Basunia further asserted that the total lack of internal democracy left the disgruntled lawmakers with no choice but to look for alternative avenues to ensure progress for their constituencies. He confirmed that the breakaway faction has decided to throw its weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Since there is no willingness within the party to speak up or listen to others, we have decided to align ourselves with development and with PM Narendra Modi," Basunia added.

Explaining the group's decision to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Basunia said development of their constituencies was the primary concern. "We were elected for the sake of development.. If we want development and care about the local population, we must align ourselves with the forces that drive development. Currently, we are not with the TMC, nor are we part of the State or Central governments. However, development requires the cooperation of both the State and Central governments. So, if we align with or support the Central government, we can facilitate some development for the area; that is why we will join forces with the NDA," he said.

'No Freedom of Speech in TMC'

The rebel MP further alleged that leaders who question the party leadership are sidelined. "If our top leader lacks security, what kind of security can we expect? We did raise our voices in 2019 and spoke up at major meetings, but she doesn't listen. If anyone speaks out too much, they get sidelined; they are removed from the post they hold. There is no freedom of speech... As an MP, I have no independence; I don't get the opportunity..." Basunia said.

Responding to remarks made by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, Basunia said, "People don't really listen to the very senior leaders associated with Mamata Banerjee anymore."

List of Rebel MPs Submitted to Speaker

The development traces its roots to May 18, when 19 MPs, including senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office. The list of MPs also includes Bapi Haldar, Dr. Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia, and Partha Bhowmick.

Earlier, Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks. This move comes amid growing internal tensions within the TMC following the party's underwhelming performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, which has reportedly led to a widening rift between the party veterans and the central leadership headed by Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)